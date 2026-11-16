NFL Week 11 Opening Odds for Every Game (49ers, Texans, Bengals Favored in Primetime; Jags Favored vs. Giants)
The second half of the 2026 season is in full swing, and there are some great matchups in primetime in Week 11.
Sunday Night Football this week will be played in Mexico City, as the No. 1-seeded San Francisco 49ers are the home team against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings, who suddently look very scary on offense after upsetting Green Bay.
Then, on Monday night, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals battle the Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels, who are looking to stay alive in the NFC East race after a win over the New York Giants in Week 10.
Both of those games are expected to be close, and they may end up being the top games in a 13-game slate. Six teams are on the bye -- the biggest bye week of the season to date -- as Atlanta, Cleveland, the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay, Seattle and New England all won't play in Week 11.
While that certainly changes how many games will have playoff implications, there are still plenty of teams battling to get themselves in the wild card race. So, who is favored to come away with a win in Week 11?
Each week, the SI Betting team breaks down the opening lines for the NFL games, as it’s important to see how the lines shift throughout the week before placing any bets. Plus, the opening odds can tell us just how important an injury, a recent loss or a rest disadvantage impacts the spread.
Here are some interesting trends in the opening odds for this coming week:
- There are only three road favorites (Cincinnati, Jacksonville and Pittsburgh) in Week 11.
- Four teams are favored by 10 or more points with two teams favored by 16.5 points (Buffalo and KC).
- Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football have spreads inside four points.
- The highest total of the week is in the Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup.
Now, let's take a look at the odds for every game in Week 11 of the 2026 season.
NFL Week 11 Odds for Every Game
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Thursday Night Football – Nov. 19
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans
- Spread: Texans -10 (-112)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday 1 p.m. EST – Nov. 22
Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread: Chiefs -16.5 (-110)
- Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers
- Spread: Panthers -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
- Spread: Bills -16.5 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears
- Spread: Bears -10 (-108)
- Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions
- Spread: Lions -6 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Spread: Cowboys -7.5 (-115)
- Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Spread: Steelers -4.5 (-110)
- Total: 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday 4 p.m. EST – Nov. 22
New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Spread: Chargers -3 (-115)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos
- Spread: Broncos -9.5 (-110)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants
- Spread: Jaguars -6.5 (-110)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday Night Football – Nov. 22 (NFL Mexico City Game)
Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Spread: 49ers -3.5 (-102)
- Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday Night Football – Nov. 23
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders
- Spread: Bengals -3.5 (-115)
- Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2