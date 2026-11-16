NFL Week 11 Opening Odds for Every Game (49ers, Texans, Bengals Favored in Primetime; Jags Favored vs. Giants)

The second half of the 2026 season is in full swing, and there are some great matchups in primetime in Week 11.

Sunday Night Football this week will be played in Mexico City, as the No. 1-seeded San Francisco 49ers are the home team against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings, who suddently look very scary on offense after upsetting Green Bay.

Then, on Monday night, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals battle the Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels, who are looking to stay alive in the NFC East race after a win over the New York Giants in Week 10.

Both of those games are expected to be close, and they may end up being the top games in a 13-game slate. Six teams are on the bye -- the biggest bye week of the season to date -- as Atlanta, Cleveland, the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay, Seattle and New England all won't play in Week 11.

While that certainly changes how many games will have playoff implications, there are still plenty of teams battling to get themselves in the wild card race. So, who is favored to come away with a win in Week 11?

Each week, the SI Betting team breaks down the opening lines for the NFL games, as it’s important to see how the lines shift throughout the week before placing any bets. Plus, the opening odds can tell us just how important an injury, a recent loss or a rest disadvantage impacts the spread.

Here are some interesting trends in the opening odds for this coming week:

There are only three road favorites (Cincinnati, Jacksonville and Pittsburgh) in Week 11.

Four teams are favored by 10 or more points with two teams favored by 16.5 points (Buffalo and KC).

Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football have spreads inside four points.

The highest total of the week is in the Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup.

Now, let's take a look at the odds for every game in Week 11 of the 2026 season.

NFL Week 11 Odds for Every Game

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Thursday Night Football – Nov. 19

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Texans -10 (-112)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday 1 p.m. EST – Nov. 22

Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -16.5 (-110)

Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers

Spread: Panthers -2.5 (-110)

Total: 44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Bills -16.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears

Spread: Bears -10 (-108)

Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Lions -6 (-110)

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -7.5 (-115)

Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Spread: Steelers -4.5 (-110)

Total: 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday 4 p.m. EST – Nov. 22

New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Spread: Chargers -3 (-115)

Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Spread: Broncos -9.5 (-110)

Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants

Spread: Jaguars -6.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday Night Football – Nov. 22 (NFL Mexico City Game)

Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: 49ers -3.5 (-102)

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Monday Night Football – Nov. 23

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders

Spread: Bengals -3.5 (-115)

Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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