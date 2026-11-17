The second half of the 2026 NFL season is underway, and there have been a couple of easy weeks for Survivor players.

So, as long as you bet a big favorite in Week 9 and Week 10, there’s a good chance you’re through to Week 11, which features just 13 games for the first time in the 2026 season.

Over the last two weeks, favorites have dominated. Week 9 saw 14 of the 15 favorites win while nine more favorites won on Sunday in Week 10. It’s possible that the top teams are really starting to take control in the latter stages of the regular season.

That’s a good sign in Week 11, as there are five teams favored by 10 or more points. Denver, Kansas City, Buffalo, Houston and Chicago all fall into that bucket and could be worth a look in Survivor this week.

Six teams are on the bye in Week 11, which leaves us with limited options for Survivor. Some of the teams on the bye are playoff contenders like Seattle, the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay, New England and Cleveland while the Atlanta Falcons would usually be a good team to fade.

Still, the SI Betting team has made it work with two picks for this week, including a road favorite in an interconference battle.

First, let’s recap the action from Week 10.

NFL Week 10 Survivor Picks Recap

Peter Dewey: Los Angeles Rams (W)

Iain MacMillan: Carolina Panthers (W)

The Carolina Panthers needed a last-second field goal to secure a 2-0 week in Survivor for our team, but it’s nice to be back with some winners with the second half of the season underway.

This week, we have a double-digit favorite and a road favorite as our top options for Survivor.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 11 Survivor Pool Picks

Chicago Bears

There are a lot of options to consider, and I really like the Denver Broncos off a bye at home against No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, but the Broncos have some other matchups down the stretch where they may be worth a look.

So, I’m taking another big favorite in Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.

After finishing in first in the NFC North last season, the Bears have a tough schedule in 2026. Their only other easy game comes on the road against Miami, as they have to play Jacksonville, Buffalo, Detroit (twice), Minnesota and Green Bay.

So, this game at home – off a bye week – against the New Orleans Saints is a great spot for Survivor.

Chicago is No. 7 in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense and No. 11 in EPA/Play on defense this season. The offense has been even more lethal with Caleb Williams at quarterback, as the team has not lost a game that he’s started – and finished – in the 2026 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Saints are a bottom 10 team in EPA/Play on both sides of the ball and are coming off a home loss against Carolina to fall further back in the NFC South race. New Orleans can move the ball through the air with Tyler Shough, Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson, but this team isn’t on the same level as the 7-2 Bears.

Chicago is getting a favorable spot after a bye, and it should take care of business at home. This is the second week in a row that the SI Betting team is fading the Saints. – Peter Dewey

Pittsburgh Steelers

If you’re limited on elite teams at this point of the survivor season, consider using the Pittsburgh Steelers as road favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia may be coming off a bye, but the team is imploding after a laundry list of injuries and a 2-7 record. I don’t imagine a bye week is going to fix their plethora of injuries, especially given their quarterback situation and a defense that has lost its fire.

Meanwhile, this is a great buy-low spot on the Steelers after a tough loss to the Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

Pittsburgh can still run the ball extremely effectively and play strong defense, which is more than good enough to beat a bad Eagles team. Let’s trust the Steelers in the battle of Pennsylvania for this week’s survivor action. – Iain MacMillan

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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