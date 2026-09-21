NFL Week 3 Opening Odds for Every Game (Rams, Eagles, Packers Favored in Primetime)

The first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season haven't been short on upsets, and Week 2 saw several big favorites go down.

The Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears and Houston Texans all were upset on Sunday, and the Ravens and Chargers were both favored by more than six points in their respective matchups.

So, no team is truly safe heading into Week 3, which has plenty of close spreads.

A few major injuries have shifted the odds in Week 3, as quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels were both injured on Sunday, and both appear likely to miss mutliple weeks. The Bears went from favorites at home on Monday night to dogs against the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Commanders are now sizable home dogs against the defending champion Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle also could be down quarterback Sam Darnold, but Drew Lock played well once again in a Week 2 win over Arizona.

This week features five teams favored by at least a touchdown, including the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football and the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen in what was originally expected to be a marquee matchup in the 1 p.m. EST window on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Each week, the SI Betting team shares the opening odds for the action in the NFL to help bettors get a jump start on the odds and monitor any odds movement throughout the week.

Here's a look at every game in Week 3, where the Pacekrs, Los Angeles Rams and Eagles find themselves favored in primetime.

NFL Week 3 Odds for Every Game

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Thursday Night Football – Sept. 24

Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers

Spread: Packers -7 (-110)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday 1 p.m. EST – Sept. 27

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Bills -7 (-110)

Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants

Spread: Giants -5.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Lions -7 (-120)

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins

Spread: Chiefs -10.5 (-108)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns

Spread: Panthers -2.5 (-118)

Total: 41.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread: Bengals -3.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders

Spread: Seahawks -5.5 (-110)

Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Spread: Texans -1.5 (-112)

Total: 43.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -2.5 (-110)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday 4 p.m. EST – Sept. 27

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: 49ers -8.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Vikings -2.5 (-105)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread: Ravens -3 (-105)

Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

Spread: Saints -3.5 (-102)

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -118)

Sunday Night Football – Sept. 20

Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos

Spread: Rams -2.5 (-115)

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Monday Night Football – Sept. 28

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears

Spread: Eagles -4.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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