NFL Week 3 Survivor Pool Picks (Bengals Predicted to Get First Win, AFC West Team to Target)
There were a ton of upsets in NFL Week 2, leading to a rough, rough week for those who bet favorites – and picked them in Survivor Pools.
Here’s a look at some of the wild upsets that we saw:
- Las Vegas Raiders (+350) over Baltimore Ravens
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+300) over Detroit Lions
- New Orleans Saints (+240) over Dallas Cowboys
- Atlanta Falcons (+200) over Philadelphia Eagles
- Minnesota Vikings (+170) over San Francisco 49ers
- Cleveland Browns (+140) over Jacksonville Jaguars
- Green Bay Packers (+115) over Indianapolis Colts
- Buffalo Bills (+115) over Miami Dolphins
If you managed to stay alive in Survivor this week – and you would have if you tailed SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan’s pick of the Houston Texans – then you’re likely in a pretty good spot heading into Week 3.
In each of the first two weeks of the season, the biggest favorite (Cincinnati in Week 1, Baltimore in Week 2) has lost outright. Does that happen again in Week 3?
NFL Week 2 Survivor Pick Recap
- Peter Dewey: Indianapolis Colts (L)
- Iain MacMillan: Houston Texans (W)
Every week, the SI Betting team is analyzing the slate to deliver winning Survivor Pool Picks to help you stay alive all season long.
Here’s a breakdown of the teams that we’re eyeing in Week 3.
NFL Week 3 Survivor Pool Picks
Cincinnati Bengals
Waiting until Monday Night Football is always a painful wait for Survivor, but I think it's the right move this time around.
The Cincinnati Bengals seemed to find their stride in Week 2, especially offensively, when they took the Kansas City Chiefs down to the wire and now they head home to take on Jayden Daniels in his first primetime start of his career.
Washington's biggest weakness so far this season has been its secondary, allowing teams to throw for 7.8 yards per pass attempt, the fourth highest mark in the league.
That's good news for Joe Burrow and company and while I'm not sure about them covering the 8.5-point spread, I'd be shocked if they let this one slip away to fall to 0-3 on the season. Take Cincinnati and let's advance to Week 4. – Iain MacMillan
Las Vegas Raiders
Bryce Young had been benched by the Carolina Panthers – moving the spread in their favor on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders – but I’m not sold on Andy Dalton pulling off an upset.
Carolina went 0-9 on the road last season and is 0-1 on the road in 2024 heading into Las Vegas after the Raiders upset the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.
Antonio Pierce’s team has been solid defensively in 2024, and we may have seen the beginning of the breakout of the Davante Adams-Gardner Minshew connection in Week 2.
Young hasn’t been good, but the Panthers have more problems than simply the quarterback position on this roster. An aging Andy Dalton isn’t changing that.
This is one of the very few spots I’d consider the Raiders this season, so we don’t have to feel like we’re wasting a team we’d use down the stretch. – Peter Dewey
