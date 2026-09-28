NFL Week 4 Opening Odds for Every Game (Lions, Steelers, Saints Favored in Primetime, Bills Favored vs. Pats)

Three weeks of the NFL season are in the books, and the pretenders and contenders are starting to shape up in both the AFC and NFC.

Week 4 features three interesting primetime games, as well as the first game in London of the 2026 campaign.

The Washington Commanders take on the Indianapolis Colts in the London matchup after both teams avoided an 0-3 start on Sunday. That should make for an interesting game across the pond.

In the primetime matchups, action opens up on Thursday with the 2-1 Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the shockingly 2-1 Cleveland Browns in a suddenly very interesting AFC North battle. That’s one of two divisional battles in primetime, as the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints square off on Monday night.

Sunday Night Football also features a big NFC game, as the Detroit Lions (2-1) look to build on their resume in the NFC North against a Carolina Panthers team that was upset in Cleveland in Week 3.

In the AFC, the New England Patriots are in trouble after a brutal 1-2 start in a key AFC East matchup with the undefeated Buffalo Bills. Drake Maye has looked nothing like the MVP candidate he was in 2025, and the Pats are set as sizable underdogs on the road in this divisional clash.

There are a few 0-3 teams (Los Angeles, Houston) that have their seasons hanging in the balance and are facing must-win scenarios in Week 4. Houston is favored at home against the Dallas Cowboys while the Chargers are underdogs for the second straight week as they take on the defending champion Seattle Seahawks.

Each week, the SI Betting team shares the opening odds for each NFL game to help bettors jump on a price they like and so we can examine the movement in these lines ahead of kickoff.

With so much at stake already early in the season, who is favored to come out on top in Week 4?

Here’s a look at the spread and total for every game as the calendar flips to October for the first time in the 2026 season.

NFL Week 4 Odds for Every Game

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Thursday Night Football – Oct. 1

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Spread: Steelers -2.5 (-120)

Total: 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

NFL London Game (9:30 a.m. EST) – Sunday, Oct. 4

Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders

Spread: Colts -3.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday 1 p.m. EST – Oct. 4

Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants

Spread: Giants -2.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans

Spread: Texans -2.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: TBA (Baker Mayfield Injury)

Total: TBA

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: Bengals -2.5 (-110)

Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Spread: Rams -2.5 (-105)

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Bills -7 (-105)

Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

New York Jets vs. Chicago Bears

Spread: Bears -3 (+100)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Spread: Ravens -11.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday 4 p.m. EST – Oct. 4

Miami Dolphins vs. Minnesota Vikings

Spread: Vikings -10.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Spread: Chiefs -5.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -6.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers

Spread: 49ers -3 (-110)

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday Night Football – Oct. 4

Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers

Spread: Lions -3 (-110)

Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Monday Night Football – Oct. 5

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

Spread: Saints -2.5 (-115)

Total: 46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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