NFL Week 4 Survivor Pool Picks (Ravens Over Titans, NFC North Team Highlight Top Predictions)

Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season was a brutal one for Survivor Pool, as a ton of upsets happened starting on Thursday night.

The Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints all lost as favorites in Week 3, which certainly impacted a few Survivor entries along the way.

It hit the SI Betting team, as one of our editors came up short with a pick for Green Bay this past week.

But, for those of you that have advanced, there are some interesting games to consider in Week 4, including a few teams that are heavily favored after picking up wins in Week 3.

Let’s recap how the SI Betting team has fared this season before we roll into the picks for week 4.

NFL Week 3 Survivor Picks Recap

Peter Dewey: Green Bay Packers (L)

Iain MacMillan: San Francisco 49ers (W)

Even though Dewey’s entry is dead with the Packers losing in Week 3, we’re giving him a chance to buy back in to give differing perspectives in these picks the rest of the season.

Both he and MacMillan are targeting teams that are double-digit favorites in Week 4, in what could be one of the more obvious Survivor choices this season.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 4 Survivor Pool Picks

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are off to a 3-0 start, knocking off Green Bay, Chicago and Tampa Bay despite Kyle Murray missing a game and Justin Jefferson exiting their Week 3 win early.

The reason?

Minnesota has the No. 2 EPA/Play on defense this season, holding Chicago to just three points in Week 2 while turning over both the Buccaneers and Packers multiple times. The Vikings and defensive coordinator Brian Flores blitz a ton, making it tough for opposing quarterbacks to find any rhythm.

Now, the Vikings take on a Miami Dolphins team that is winless in the 2026 campaign and just lost star running back De’Von Achane to a torn ACL. With Achane out for the season, the skill players around Malik Willis are extremely shaky, making Miami a must fade each and every week.

In Week 4, the Dolphins are double-digit road underdogs against the Vikings, who are in a prime spot to start the season 4-0. While I don’t love Minnesota’s offense this season (it actually ranks behind the Dolphins in EPA/Play), I think the defense for the Vikings will dominate this game.

Even though Minnesota averages the fewest yards per play on offense, it’s allowing just 4.8 on defense while posting the No. 1 success rate in the league. This is a great spot to use Minnesota before it gets into more divisional action, and it has Buffalo and San Francisco coming up on the schedule as well.

At home, the Vikings should win on Sunday. – Peter Dewey

Baltimore Ravens

I'm going to personally opt for, what should be, a relatively sweat-free weak in survivor. Not only are the Baltimore Ravens double-digit home favorites against a horrifically bad Tennessee Titans team, but this seems like the best time this season to use them.

Outside of divisional matchups, the next easiest games for the Ravens are going to be a road game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 and a home game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. Of course, you could use them in one of their two games against the Cleveland Browns or Pittsburgh Steelers, but I typically try to avoid divisional games. That's why I'm not going to worry too much about taking a good team this early, it's the right time to use Baltimore.

There have been plenty of surprising upsets already this season, but the Titans winning would be the most surprising result we'd see all season.

Cam Ward hasn't looked any better this year than he did a season ago, and Robert Saleh may not be the savior of the franchise that some people thought he was. They scored a measly seven points against the New York Giants in Week 3, so I can't envision them looking like a competent team against Lamar Jackson and Co. in Week 4. – Iain MacMillan

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