NFL Week 5 ATS Picks for Every Game (Bet Falcons to Cover vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football)

It seems like just yesterday we were in the middle of the summer dreaming about the NFL season, but now here we are, already four weeks into it.

Week 5 marks the beginning of BYE weeks, so both the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers will have the week off. That leaves us with 15 games to watch and bet on. As I do every week, I'm going to give you my pick against the spread for all 15 of them.

NFL Week 5 Spread Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Spread Pick

Pick: Buccaneers +8.5 (-105)

The Cowboys have one of the best offenses in the NFL, but their defense is the worst, ranking dead last in several defensive metrics. Even when facing an undrafted rookie quarterback, it's hard to trust a team to win by margin when their defense can't stop a JV team.

Eagles vs. Jaguars Spread Pick

Pick: Jaguars -7 (-115)

The Eagles are decimated by injuries (and retirements), and now they're waiting until the last possible second to fly out to face the healthiest team in the NFL in a game in London. The Jaguars are too complete a team to not win and cover against an imploding Eagles squad.

Bengals vs. Dolphins Spread Pick

Pick: Bengals -6.5 (-115)

The Dolphins are proving they're the worst team in the NFL. Even with the Bengals dealing with some injuries at wide receiver, they should have no problem cruising past Miami.

Texans vs. Titans Spread Pick

Pick: Texans -7.5 (-110)

Houston is a different team when Nico Collins is healthy. This also seems like a nightmare matchup for Cam Ward, who continues to prove he's unfortunately not the franchise quarterback the Titans were hoping he was.

Raiders vs. Patriots Spread Pick

Pick: Patriots -3.5 (-112)

I think there's room to continue to buy low on the Patriots. They had some bad luck early in the season, but they found some momentum against the Bills last week. Meanwhile, the Raiders' inability to run the ball is going to catch up to them eventually.

Browns vs. Jets Spread Pick

Pick: Browns +1.5 (-105)

It's crazy to write this, but I actually think Deshaun Watson has been a solid quarterback this season. He's nowhere near what he used to be, but in a toilet bowl between two bad teams, I find myself trusting the Browns in this spot.

Bears vs. Packers Spread Pick

Pick: Packers +2.5 (-115)

I'm not ready to stop believing in the Packers quite yet, and I'm also not ready to buy in on the Bears being just as good with a backup quarterback in the game. It's time to buy in a bit on Green Bay.

Colts vs. Steelers Spread Pick

Pick: Steelers -2.5 (-115)

The Colts are in a tough spot coming back to the United States after playing in London, hitting the road to play in Pittsburgh against a Steelers team that's coming off a mini BYE. That's a recipe for disaster.

Vikings vs. Saints Spread Pick

Pick: Saints +1.5 (-105)

The Vikings' complete lack of offensive production is going to come back to haunt them sooner or later.

Giants vs. Commanders Spread Pick

Pick: Commanders -3.5 (-108)

The Giants have had a lot of bounces go their way to end up with the record they have. Their defense has been bad, and Jameis Winston isn't the guy to get the job done. They could be in a tough spot with Jayden Daniels back at quarterback for the Commanders.

Broncos vs. Chargers Spread Pick

Pick: Chargers +3.5 (-110)

The Chargers certainly haven't played well to begin this season, but the Broncos have some major injuries on defense, and Bo Nix hasn't lived up to expectations. With Los Angeles at home, this could be the time for the Chargers to finally show some life.

Lions vs. Cardinals Spread Pick

Pick: Lions -5.5 (-110)

The Lions certainly have a bad defense, but the Cardinals are a bottom-three team in the NFL. If the spread were at the magic number of seven, I'd hesitate, but Detroit should be able to cover this spread based on its offense alone.

49ers vs. Seahawks Spread Pick

Pick: 49ers +2.5 (+102)

This game might be a showdown between the two best teams in the NFL. In a true coin-flip affair, I'll take the side getting points.

Ravens vs. Falcons Spread Pick

Pick: Falcons -3.5 (-105)

This isn't the same Falcons team from the first two weeks of the season. Their defense is a top-10 unit, and their offense has been the best in the league the past two weeks. With Lamar Jackson likely out, nothing can stop the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday night.

Bills vs. Rams Spread Pick

Pick: Rams -3 (-105)

The Bills' defense has been a bottom-five unit all season. It cost them last week, and it's going to cost them again on Monday night.

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