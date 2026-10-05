NFL Week 5 Opening Odds for Every Game (Cowboys, Ravens, Rams Favored in Primetime)

The 2026 NFL season is about a quarter of the way done (already!?) as we head into Week 5, which features some exciting primetime matchups.

The Dallas Cowboys open the week at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a chance to get back over .500, and the week closes with two Super Bowl contenders facing off in Los Angeles, as the Rams host the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen.

A major injury from the Baltimore-Tennessee game in Week 4 could impact Sunday Night Football in Week 5, as Lamar Jackson (ankle) did not return after playing the first half in the Ravens’ win. Jackson already appears to be questionable against Atlanta in primetime, as the lookahead line has dropped from Ravens -6 to Ravens -3.5.

Only a few teams are still undefeated this season, as the Bills and Las Vegas Raiders both dropped their first game of the season. Kansas City, Minnesota and San Francisco are the only unbeaten teams left.

Week 5 features the first byes of the 2026 season, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers have the week off. So, there are only 15 games to dive into when it comes to the opening odds.

Each week, the SI Betting team breaks down the opening lines for the NFL games, as it’s important to see how the lines shift throughout the week before placing any bets. Plus, the opening odds can tell us just how important an injury – like the one to Jackson – is to the spread.

There are several games with a spread of three or less for Week 5, which could lead to a bunch of close finishes on Sunday. Now, let’s dive into the odds for each of these 15 contests.

NFL Week 5 Opening Odds for Every Game

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Thursday Night Football – Oct. 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -10 (-110)

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

NFL London Game (9:30 a.m.) – Sunday, Oct. 11

Spread: Jaguars -3.5 (-105)

Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday 1 p.m. EST – Oct. 11

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders

Spread: Commanders -3 (-110)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins

Spread: Bengals -7.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets

Spread: Jets -1.5 (-105)

Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

Spread: Texans -6.5 (-105)

Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread: Steeler -2.5 (-110)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Spread: Patriots -3.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints

Spread: Vikings -1.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Spread: Bears -1.5 (-105)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday 4 p.m. EST – Oct. 11

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Spread: Broncos -3.5 (-115)

Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals

Spread: Lions -5.5 (-110)

Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -3 (-102)

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sunday Night Football – Oct. 11

Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons

Spread: Ravens -3.5 (-105)

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Monday Night Football – Oct. 12

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

Spread: Rams -2.5 (-110)

Total: 53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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