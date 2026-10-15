NFL Week 6 ATS Picks for Every Game (Bet Packers to Cover vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football)

We're already through Week 5 of the NFL season, and it's time to lock in our bets for Week 6. Four teams are on BYE, which leaves us with 14 games to watch and bet on.

If you want spread picks for your bets or pick'em pools this week, you're in the right place. Let's rip through my favorite spread bets for all 14 games.

NFL Week 6 Spread Picks

All odds listed are via FanDuel Sportsbook

Seahawks vs. Broncos Spread Pick

I have plenty of concerns when it comes to backing Bo Nix. He has had a bad start to the 2026 season, ranking 25th in adjusted EPA per play and 28th in completion percentage over expected. Now, he has to face arguably the best defense in football.

Pick: Seahawks -2.5 (-118)

Texans vs. Jaguars Spread Pick

The Jaguars have had a lot of things go their way through the first five weeks, and I think their luck is about to run out. The Texans' defense is hitting its stride, and their offense is far more effective with Nico Collins healthy.

Pick: Texans +2.5 (-110)

Bears vs. Falcons Spread Pick

Caleb Williams is looking like he's ready to return to the Bears' lineup this weekend, which makes Chicago one of the best offensive teams in the league. They're going to be able to take advantage of a Falcons defense that has too many key injuries piling up.

Pick: Bears -1.5 (-110)

Ravens vs. Browns Spread Pick

Even if Lamar Jackson doesn't return to action this weekend, the Ravens have proven to be one of the best teams in the league this season, ranking second in offensive success rate and eighth in opponent success rate. They should have no problem cruising past the Browns.

Pick: Ravens -5.5 (-105)

Jets vs. Patriots Spread Pick

The Jets aren't as bad as you think, and Geno Smith has been extremely efficient this season, still not having thrown an interception. If they can play mistake-free football, it will be hard for the Patriots to cover this spread.

Pick: Jets +7.5 (-120)

Saints vs. Giants Spread Pick

Amongst all teams with a winning record, the Giants are the most fraudulent. They rank in the bottom 10 in virtually every single metric while also having one of the easiest schedules to begin the season. It's time for them to suffer a loss.

Pick: Saints -1.5 (+100)

Titans vs. Colts Spread Pick

The Colts are second-last in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -1.6, well below the Titans, who sit at -0.7. The Indianapolis defense has also been horrific when it comes to stopping the run. This game is going to be closer than you may think.

Pick: Titans +6.5 (-102)

Panthers vs. Eagles Spread Pick

The injuries are piling up for the Eagles, and they rank in the bottom five of the NFL in several metrics. In terms of EPA, they're in the bottom three alongside the Miami Dolphins. The wrong team is favored in this game.

Pick: Panthers +1.5 (-122)

Steelers vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick

The Buccaneers' defense may be the most underrated unit in the NFL. They rank sixth in the NFL in opponent EPA per play and seventh in opponent rush success rate. If they can slow down Jaylen Warren, they're going to be live to win this game.

Pick: Buccaneers +2.5 (-105)

Cardinals vs. Rams Spread Pick

A lot of things have to go right for a team to cover a spread this big, and if the special teams issues continue for the Rams, it's going to be hard to trust them. The Cardinals' offense is talented enough to keep this game within the spread.

Pick: Cardinals +12.5 (-102)

Bills vs. Raiders Spread Pick

The Raiders' offense won't be able to keep pace with Josh Allen and the Bills' offense. Las Vegas has to find a way to run the ball effectively, something they haven't done so far this season.

Pick: Bills -5.5 (-105)

Chargers vs. Chiefs Spread Pick

I can't have faith in the Chargers any longer, especially against a Chiefs team that's coming off a BYE and is looking like the Kansas City teams of old. The Chiefs are top five in the NFL in a lot of metrics heading into this week.

Pick: Chiefs -8.5 (-102)

Cowboys vs. Packers Spread Pick

The Cowboys' defense is one of the worst in recent NFL history, meaning their offense has to score almost every time they have the ball if they want any hope of winning a game. I can't trust Dallas unless they make some moves to improve on that side of the ball.

Pick: Packers -1.5 (-106)

Commanders vs. 49ers Spread Pick

The 49ers are the best team in the NFL, leading the league in success rate and ranking second in both yards per play and EPA per play. Even if Jayden Daniels plays well, their defense is going to put them in bad spots throughout the game.

Pick: 49ers -7.5 (-108)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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