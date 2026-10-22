NFL Week 7 ATS Picks for Every Game (How to Bet Packers vs. Lions on Sunday Night Football)

The NFL season marches on and we once again have 14 games to watch and bet on.

As I do each week, I'm going to break down my favorite bets against the spread for every single game. Let's dive into my plays for the Week 7 slate.

NFL Week 7 Spread Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Patriots vs. Bears Spread Pick

The Bears team is a completely different squad with Caleb Williams back on the field. The Chicago defense has also been much better this season than people give it credit for.

Pick: Bears -3 (-102)

Steelers vs. Saints

The Saints have the worst run defense in the NFL, and now they have to take on a strong Pittsburgh run game. Jaylen Warren is averaging 5.5 yards per carry this season, so he should carry the Steelers to a win in France.

Pick: Steelers -3.5 (-102)

49ers vs. Falcons

The Falcons' secondary is banged up, and now they have to take on an MVP candidate in Brock Purdy. San Francisco's offense should be able to score at will in this game.

Pick: 49ers -3 (-102)

Browns vs. Titans

The Browns are just a better version of the Titans. They have a slightly better quarterback and a stronger defense. The only world I'd ever bet on the Titans this season is when they're getting more than a field goal's worth of points.

Pick: Browns -1.5 (-110)

Colts vs. Vikings

The Vikings' defense is going to put the Colts' offense in a blender. They're the best run defense in the NFL, and their ability to blitz is going to confuse Daniel Jones. As long as the Vikings' offense can score enough in this game, they should win comfortably.

Pick: Vikings -6.5 (-108)

Dolphins vs. Jets

The Dolphins have had one of the most difficult schedules in the NFL to begin this season. This is by far their easiest opponent yet, so maybe the Dolphins will be able to put up a fight.

Pick: Dolphins +4.5 (-105)

Buccaneers vs. Panthers

The rule with any NFC South team is: the moment you think they're good, bet against them. Let's also not forget that the Buccaneers' defense has quietly been one of the better units in the NFL this season. They can keep them in this game.

Pick: Buccaneers +3 (+100)

Bengals vs. Ravens

Lamar Jackson is likely out for one more game, which is bad news for the Ravens as they now have to take on a Bengals team that's fresh off a BYE and has been playing some solid football on both offense and defense.

Pick: Bengals -1.5 (+100)

Giants vs. Texans

The Texans' defense is going to get back into form, and C.J. Stroud has been playing at an extremely high level the past few weeks. I have no faith in J.J. McCarthy, so I think this is going to be an ugly game for the Giants.

Pick: Texans -10.5 (-108)

Broncos vs. Cardinals

No team has had a tougher schedule so far this season than the Denver Broncos. Now, they get to take on a Cardinals team that ranks dead last in the NFL in net yards per play. I'm surprised this spread is set at such a low number.

Pick: Broncos -4.5 (-110)

Packers vs. Lions

The Lions are coming off a BYE and they get Brian Branch back in their secondary, which is going to give their defense a massive boost moving forward. Now is the time to buy some stock in the Lions.

Pick: Lions -3 (-110)

Rams vs. Raiders

The Rams' injuries may be piling up, but they should still be bigger favorites against the Raiders, who are far worse than their record indicates. Their defense has become a bottom-10 unit, and they can't run the football. The moment Kirk Cousins begins to regress, things are going to get ugly in Las Vegas.

Pick: Rams -4.5 (-105)

Chiefs vs. Seahawks

The Chiefs may just be the best team in the NFL, while the Seahawks are struggling offensively. They can't run the football, and Sam Darnold is turning into a pumpkin. Kenneth Walker is poised for a massive game against his former team.

Pick: Chiefs +2.5 (-102)

Cowboys vs. Eagles

The Cowboys' defense is one of the worst defenses we've seen in recent NFL history, so I hesitate to lay points on this team, especially on the road against a divisional rival, even if the Eagles are dealing with a plethora of injuries.

Pick: Eagles +4.5 (-108)

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