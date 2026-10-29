NFL Week 8 ATS Picks for Every Game (Bet the Rams to Cover vs. Chargers in Battle of Los Angeles)

The NFL season marches on and we're quickly approaching the halfway point of the season.

As I do every week, I'm going to break down my pick against the spread for all 14 games. Let's dive into them.

NFL Week 8 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Panthers vs. Packers Spread Pick

The Panthers are closer to the team they looked like last week than they did the first six weeks of the season. Their defense is average at best, and I refuse to believe Bryce Young went from one of the worst quarterbacks in the league to one of the best in one season. I'll fade them again this week.

Pick: Packers -3.5 (-112)

Ravens vs. Bills Spread Pick

The Bills' horrible defense is going to catch up to them sooner or later. Everyone is rushing to bet against the Vikings because they have a great defense but a terrible offense, but no one wants to bet against the Bills despite them being the opposite. It's hard to beat good teams like the Ravens when you have a bottom-three defense.

Pick: Ravens +3 (+100)

Titans vs. Bengals Spread Pick

The Bengals are starting to hit their stride, and few quarterbacks have played as well as Joe Burrow in the past handful of weeks. Jump on the Cincinnati train before it's too late.

Pick: Bengals -10 (-118)

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Spread Pick

I can't lay a touchdown-worth of points on the Cowboys based on how bad their defense is. They have the worst defense in the NFL, and it's not particularly close. The Cardinals' offense is good enough for them to keep this game close.

Pick: Cardinals +7 (-112)

Vikings vs. Lions Spread Pick

It's time to fade this Vikings team. Their offense is one of the worst in the NFL, and their defense can only do so much to slow down the high-powered Lions' offense.

Pick: Lions -3 (-120)

Raiders (+102) vs. Jets (-122)

The Raiders fooled people into thinking they were a good team through the first three weeks. Make no mistake about it: they have no defense, and they can't run the ball. The Jets are the better team.

Pick: Jets -1.5 (-110)

Browns vs. Steelers Spread Pick

Not only have the Browns already beaten the Steelers once this season, but there's little to separate these two teams in terms of metrics, making the team getting 3.5 points the obvious side to back.

Pick: Browns +3.5 (-110)

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Spread Pick

The Buccaneers have a top-five defense and a top-five run game. If Baker Mayfield can find his form after returning from injury, the Buccaneers are all of a sudden going to be a dangerous team to face.

Pick: Buccaneers -2.5 (-108)

Colts vs. Jaguars Spread Pick

The Colts were already one of the worst teams in the league, and now they're starting to sell off their best players. They're the first time they've begun their tank. The Jaguars should be in a position to win big off their BYE week.

Pick: Jaguars -10 (-108)

Chargers vs. Rams Spread Pick

It's time we accept that the Chargers are a bottom-three team in the NFL. Not only have they yet to win a game, but their metrics are among the worst in the league. Unless they fixed something in their BYE week, the Rams should cruise to a win.

Pick: Rams -6.5 (-118)

Chiefs vs. Broncos Spread Pick

The Chiefs are an extremely effective running team, and that's exactly what the Broncos struggle to stop on defense. I'm in on the Chiefs to bounce back after their Week 7 loss.

Pick: Chiefs -1.5 (-105)

Patriots vs. Dolphins Spread Pick

Don't let the Dolphins' win last week convince you that they're a good team. The Patriots thrive when facing the worst the NFL has to offer, and this week should be no different.

Pick: Patriots -7 (-105)

Eagles vs. Commanders Spread Pick

Despite the plethora of injuries the Eagles are dealing with, I don't think the Commanders are good enough to be this big of a favorite against any team in the NFL.

Pick: Eagles +6 (-112)

Bears vs. Seahawks Spread Pick

The Bears' offense has been fantastic with Caleb Williams on the field, and their defense has been better than expected. Meanwhile, the Seahawks' offense continues to struggle. I'll take the field-goal-worth of points with Chicago.

Pick: Bears +3 (-105)

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