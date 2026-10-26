NFL Week 8 Opening Odds for Every Game (Bills Favored Over Ravens; Bears, Packers, Commanders Favored in Primetime)

The NFL is nearing the halfway mark of the 2026 season, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. There are a ton of great division races shaping up, and some of those headline a Week 8 slate with a ton with playoff implications.

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping to get Lamar Jackson back for a matchup with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, though the odds in that game show that the Bills have an edge after Baltimore lost a second straight game without the two-time MVP on Sunday.

Baltimore isn't the only AFC North team facing a critical Week 8 game, as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns -- the top-two teams in the division -- face off for the second and final time in 2026 with the winner set to start the season at 6-2. Who would've predicted that before Week 1?

In the AFC West, the top two teams -- Denver and Kansas City -- play for the final time in the regular season after Kansas City dominated Bo Nix and Co. in the season opener. A win would put Denver back in the conversation to repeat as the division champions, but oddsmakers have set Kansas City as a road favorite in that game.

In the NFC, the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks play a huge matchup for the playoff picture on Monday night. Chicago is coming off a massive primetime win over New England and has not lost a game that Caleb Williams has started and finished in 2026.

Each week, the SI Betting team breaks down the opening lines for the NFL games, as it’s important to see how the lines shift throughout the week before placing any bets. Plus, the opening odds can tell us just how important an injury, a recent loss or a rest disadvantage impacts the spread.

There are four teams on the bye in Week 8: the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and Houston Texans.

That means there are 14 games once again, with the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers opening things up on Thursday night. Plus, for the first time in several weeks, there won't be a 9:30 a.m. EST matchup overseas after the NFL played in Paris in Week 7.

Here's a breakdown of the odds for every game in Week 8 of the 2026 season.

NFL Week 8 Opening Odds for Every Game

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Thursday Night Football – Oct. 29

Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers

Spread: Packers -3.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Sunday 1 p.m. EST – Nov. 1

Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -6.5 (-110)

Total: 52.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Spread: Bucs -1.5 (-105)

Total: 45.5 (Over -104/Under -118)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills

Spread: Bills -3.5 (-104)

Total: 53.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread: Steelers -3.5 (-118)

Total: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -7.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets

Spread: Jets -1.5 (-104)

Total: 44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: Lions -3 (-104)

Total: 46.5 (Over -104/Under -118)

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Spread: Bengals -10.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Sunday 4 p.m. EST – Nov. 1

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Spread: Rams -7.5 (-105)

Total: 45.5 (Over -104/Under -118)

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

Spread: Patriots -7.5 (-110)

Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Spread: Chiefs -1.5 (-115)

Total: 41.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Sunday Night Football – Nov. 1

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

Spread: Commanders -3.5 (-120)

Total: 40.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Monday Night Football – Nov. 2

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -3 (-115)

Total: 47.5 (Oer -104/Under -118)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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