Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Avalanche-Jets, Penguins-Capitals, Oilers-Ducks)

The NHL schedule slows down with a three-game slate on Wednesday night.

The Mammoth and Devils easily went over the total last night, but the Blues couldn’t get the win in Chicago, and the Panthers and Kings combined for just three goals.

I have a pick for all three games as I look to bounce back in my NHL best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Oct. 7.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Colorado Avalanche Team Total OVER 3.5 (-120) at Winnipeg Jets

Washington Capitals (-162) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks OVER 6.5 (-130)

Colorado Avalanche Team Total OVER 3.5 (-120) at Winnipeg Jets

The Avalanche have scored 14 goals through two games this season, beating the Kings 8-4 and the Blues 6-1. They’ve now had three days off prior to their first road contest of the season.

Going on the road may slow them down a bit, so I’m hesitant to take the game total over, but I still trust Colorado to put at least four goals on the board.

Connor Hellebuyck and the Jets are still in a standoff, so it’ll likely be Stuart Skinner in net. The Avs put up four against him in the Jets’ final preseason game, for what it’s worth.

Either way, the Avalanche deserve to be big favorites, but I’ll cut the juice down quite a bit with their team total.

Washington Capitals (-162) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

It’s only fitting that the final home opener of Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin’s career comes against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins. On Tuesday, the Great 8 announced his intention to retire after this season, and Washington loaded up this offseason for one last run.

Both of these teams came hot out of the gate, with the Penguins beating the Flyers 7-0 and the Capitals beating the Hurricanes 5-2. They’ve both lost since then, with Pittsburgh falling to Winnipeg on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Washington’s lone loss came on Saturday in Tampa Bay on the second half of a back-to-back, giving the Caps three days off ahead of this important home opener.

The Caps are the better team on paper, have the better goalie, and will have a bit of extra juice in the home opener tonight. Why not sprinkle Ovechkin to score at +225 as well?

Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks OVER 6.5 (-130)

The Oilers and Ducks combined for 28 goals in three regular-season meetings last season. They then totaled 47 goals in their six-game playoff series, with most of those totals being set at a flat seven.

We’ll probably get to a flat seven by puck drop, and I’d be fine taking that, too.

The Oilers opened the season with a 6-5 overtime loss and 9-7 win against the Canucks before a slower-paced 3-1 win over Seattle on Saturday. Anaheim got a 4-3 win over Vegas in its opener before a 3-2 overtime victory against Florida on Sunday.

Both teams have had a few days off, and neither team did much of anything to improve their defense in the offseason. In fact, Edmonton traded Darnell Nurse, with the Ducks letting Jacob Trouba and Radko Gudas walk.

This should be another barnburner between these high-flying squads.

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