Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blue Jackets-Flyers, Panthers-Jets, Devils-Stars)

The NHL ramps things up with an 11-game slate on Tuesday night.

I had a rough start to the week, with the Red Wings’ late tying goal salvaging the OVER in Edmonton last night.

I’m targeting an UNDER, a road favorite and a home favorite for my NHL best bets on Tuesday night.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Oct. 27.

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, Oct. 27

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers UNDER 5.5 (-105)

Florida Panthers (-130) at Winnipeg Jets

Dallas Stars (-120) vs. New Jersey Devils

Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers UNDER 5.5 (-105)

It’s a battle between the basement teams in the Metropolitan Division to open the slate, and I’m expecting a slow-paced affair.

The Blue Jackets have scored just four goals in regulation in their past four games, with two overtime goals to earn them their only two wins in their last six contests. Offense has been hard to come by for Columbus all season long, with their 2.33 goals per game ranking third-lowest in the league.

The Flyers are still at the bottom in that category, though, as the only team with less than two goals per game. Philadelphia has scored 24 goals in 13 games, an average of 1.85 per contest.

It was a high-scoring game in Philadelphia on Saturday, but that included three power-play goals and a few soft tallies on each side.

Four of the last five meetings between these teams have gone UNDER the total, and I don’t expect that to change tonight.

Florida Panthers (-130) at Winnipeg Jets

The Jets are back indoors after suffering a 2-1 loss in the Heritage Classic on Sunday night. Outdoor games are always special for the teams playing in them, and that can lead to a letdown in the following games. That’s especially true for teams like the Jets, who have now lost five games in a row.

Meanwhile, the Panthers got back on track with a dominant win in Chicago over the weekend. While it was only a 3-2 final score, Florida outshot the Blackhawks 34-21 in the win. The Cats had a three-game winning streak earlier this month prior to back-to-back losses in Ottawa and Pittsburgh.

The Jets have scored just six goals in their last four games, which helps ease my fear of the Panthers’ goaltending situation costing them tonight.

Florida should be able to wrap up its road trip with a win as a short favorite in Winnipeg tonight.

Dallas Stars (-120) vs. New Jersey Devils

Connor Hellebuyck may be making his Devils debut tonight in Dallas, but I’m prepared to fade the former Hart Trophy winner. Hellebuyck hasn’t seen game action in months, so it may take him a bit to get up to speed for New Jersey.

The Devils are also just 1-2-0 on the road this season, with that one win coming in overtime against the lowly Red Wings.

Dallas has won five games in a row, including a 6-3 drubbing of the Islanders on Sunday. The Stars are now 4-2-0 at home with a loss in the season opener to St. Louis, which I’m writing off, and a 3-2 loss to Colorado, a much better team than the Devils.

The Stars are the better team and have home-ice advantage. They should be slightly bigger favorites tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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