Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Blue Jackets-Hurricanes, Canadiens-Stars, Senators-Kings)

The NHL has another 11-game slate on tap for Thursday night.

The Flames’ hot streak was extinguished last night, but the Avalanche beat the Devils and we cashed the OVER in Seattle for a 2-1 night.

I’m targeting a pair of home teams and a road squad for my NHL best bets on Thursday night.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Oct. 29.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, Oct. 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Carolina Hurricanes -1.5 (+102) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Dallas Stars (-166) vs. Montreal Canadiens

Ottawa Senators (-118) at Los Angeles Kings

Carolina Hurricanes -1.5 (+102) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets blew a 3-0 lead in Philadelphia before the Flyers gifted them two 2-on-0 rushes in overtime for their second straight win. However, they were outshot 27-20 by Vegas and then 32-15 in Philadelphia in those two contests.

The Blue Jackets are now 5-5-0 on the season, with four of those five losses coming by at least two goals.

The Hurricanes have won two in a row to improve to 10-2-2 on the season, including 3-1-1 at home. The reigning Stanley Cup champions are showing no signs of a shortened summer, and seven of their 10 wins have been by at least two goals.

The Canes are still one of the best teams at driving play in the NHL, with a league-leading 61.21 expected goals share at 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick. Meanwhile, Columbus’ 43.99% xGF ranks sixth-worst in the league.

Carolina won three of the four meetings against Columbus last season, winning 4-1, 5-2, and 5-1. I see another blowout win at home tonight.

Dallas Stars (-166) vs. Montreal Canadiens

The Stars let us down earlier this week against the Devils in Connor Hellebuyck’s New Jersey debut. I’m not afraid of going right back to them tonight.

Montreal has won three in a row, but the Habs got outshot 34-21 by the Jets and 46-21 in St. Louis in their last two games. The only reason that Montreal won those games was because of rookie goalie Jacob Fowler in net, and it’ll be Jakub Dobes (1-2-2, 4.47 GAA, .848 SV%) tonight.

The Habs are also still without Nick Suzuki. They’ve been able to get some results without him, but their process isn’t the same as shown by their shot differential.

I expect the Stars to bounce back at home against a Canadiens team that has struggled against playoff squads this season – Montreal is 7-3-2, but those wins were against Toronto, Detroit, Buffalo (twice, both in overtime), Chicago, Winnipeg, and St. louis.

Ottawa Senators (-118) at Los Angeles Kings

This is a really tough spot for the Kings tonight. Not only is this their first home game after a long road trip, but it’s their third game in four nights as well. The fatigue is going to catch up to them, and it’s not as if Los Angeles has been all that impressive this season anyway.

Ottawa is 8-5-0 on the season and has yet to lose back-to-back games. The Sens just lost 4-1 in Vegas, but the game was closer than the final score suggests as two of those goals came with the net empty.

The Senators are a better team and have a significant rest advantage tonight. On top of that, the Kings are 0-3-0 at home.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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