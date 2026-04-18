Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for First Day of Stanley Cup Playoffs)

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are here. The NHL gets things started with three Game 1s on Saturday.

The Carolina Hurricanes host the Ottawa Senators to kick things off in the afternoon, the Minnesota Wild visit the Dallas Stars in the evening, and the Battle of Pennsylvania caps off the night at 8 p.m. ET.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Saturday, April 18.

NHL Best Bets for Saturday, April 18

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes UNDER 6.5 (-135)

Dallas Stars (-116) vs. Minnesota Wild

Philadelphia Flyers (+124) at Pittsburgh Penguins

Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes UNDER 6.5 (-135)

The Hurricanes are no strangers to playoff hockey – it’s a style that they play all season long. This is the eighth straight year the Canes are in the playoffs, and they’ve won at least one round in each of those postseasons.

Carolina plays a fast-paced game with a relentless forecheck for a team that will throw the puck on net from anywhere. The Canes usually dominate possession, therefore limiting the chances for the opposition.

In the last four years, the Canes have allowed one goal in each of their Game 1s in the first round. I’m surprised this total isn’t at 5.5, and I would take a look at Senators team total UNDER 2.5 (+110) as well.

Dallas Stars (-116) vs. Minnesota Wild

The Stars and Wild have been a collision course for a first-round series seemingly all year long after the Avalanche’s historic start in the Central Division. Despite being two of the best teams in the league, one of the Stars or Wild will be eliminated in the first round.

These teams split their four-game season series with the home team going 4-0-0. I think that home-ice advantage will continue to be crucial in the playoffs.

The Stars are still without center Roope Hintz, but top defenseman Miro Heiskanen is expected to return for Game 1. On the other side, Quinn Hughes is dealing with an illness that has kept him away from the Wild for the last two days. Minnesota expects its star defenseman to play, though.

This should be a great series, but I have the Stars taking care of business here in Game 1.

Philadelphia Flyers (+124) at Pittsburgh Penguins

The Flyers were one of the best teams in the league in the final weeks of the season. They won six of their final seven games and went 14-4-1 since March 11.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh stumbled a bit late, but the Penguins knew they were going to make it into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division. Still, the Pens went 6-7-0 in their final 13 games, and 11-10-4 since the Olympic break.

Philadelphia is a young team that is playing its best hockey at the right time. Porter Martone joining the team from Michigan State and Tyson Foerster returning from injury have been key in the final weeks of the season. Perhaps most importantly, Dan Vladar has been great between the pipes for the Flyers.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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