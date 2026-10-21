Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Flyers-Sabres, Panthers-Senators)

We have just two games on the docket in the NHL on Wednesday night, both starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Buffalo Sabres host the Philadelphia Flyers on TNT, but all eyes will be on Brady Tkachuk as he and the Florida Panthers visit the Ottawa Senators.

It was another 1-2 night on Tuesday, so I’m looking to bounce back with a pick on each game tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Oct. 21.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 21

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres UNDER 5.5 (+114)

Florida Panthers (-112) at Ottawa Senators

Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres UNDER 5.5 (+114)

I will be betting the UNDER in Flyers games until they give me a reason not to. They’ve cashed the UNDER in nine of 11 games so far, with one of those outliers coming in a 7-0 blowout loss on opening night. The other was a 5-1 defeat in Boston that saw four third-period goals.

The Flyers are finally in the win column, scoring three goals in each of their last two games. That feels like their absolute limit at this point, though, especially with a rash of injuries up front and on the back end. Luckily, both Dan Vladar and Joseph Woll have been able to form a great tandem in the crease behind them.

The Sabres played four straight OVER games before their three days off at home. They’re a higher-scoring team, for sure, but Rick Tocchet’s teams have a way of clogging things up and slowing things down.

Florida Panthers (-112) at Ottawa Senators

It’s going to be a raucous atmosphere in Ottawa for Brady Tkachuk’s return, but that won’t make up for the difference in talent on these two squads. It’s hard to say which team will benefit more from Tkachuk’s return, but it’s safe to say that the Sens are struggling right now.

Just as Jake Sanderson is ready to return, Thomas Chabot will miss at least the next week or two. They’ve also scored a total of four goals in their last three games, with their 2-1 win over the Islanders coming in a shootout.

The Panthers have appeared to find their game over the last week. They blew out Columbus in the second half of a back-to-back, returned home to handle the Canucks, then took it to the Kraken to the tune of an 8-3 win on Saturday night.

I still have the Cats a few notches above the Senators, and the injury to Jacob Markstrom isn’t going to keep me from backing them on the road tonight.

I wouldn’t hate sprinkling a bit on Brady Tkachuk anytime scorer (+160) either.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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