Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Golden Knights-Red Wings, Stars-Blue Jackets, Flyers-Rangers)

We have another 11-game slate in the NHL on Thursday night.

It was a profitable Wednesday night as we cashed the OVER in Florida at +120 and the Kraken as home -135 favorites against the Flames.

I’m targeting a trio of road teams for my NHL best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Nov. 5.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, Nov. 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Vegas Golden Knights (-142) at Detroit Red Wings

Dallas Stars (-130) at Columbus Blue Jackets

Philadelphia Flyers (+124) at New York Rangers

Vegas Golden Knights (-142) at Detroit Red Wings

The Golden Knights and Red Wings are both playing their third game in four nights tonight in Detroit. This is a situation where a team’s depth gets tested, and there’s no doubt that Vegas is a deeper squad than Detroit.

The Red Wings are starting to fade without Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson. They were able to play well without them, but their holes are starting to show. Detroit is now just 7-6-3 on the season and 4-4-1 at home.

Meanwhile, Vegas is 10-5-2 overall and 4-2-2 on the road. The Golden Knights also had a shorter flight after Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh while the Red Wings are returning home from Tampa Bay.

Dallas Stars (-130) at Columbus Blue Jackets

Much like the Golden Knights in Detroit, I think the Stars should be bigger road favorites tonight in Columbus. Dallas is 9-5-1 overall and 4-1-1 on the road, while Columbus is 6-7-0 overall and 5-3-0 at home.

This is also a letdown spot for the Blue Jackets after a blowout win against the Avalanche on Tuesday. Colorado was in the second half of a back-to-back in that one, and the Stars come into this one after a win in Washington.

These teams also just played each other on Saturday. Dallas skated to a relatively easy 3-1 win after taking a 2-0 lead in the first period. The Stars were -185 favorites in that one, and I don’t think Columbus deserves 55 cents of respect for being at home.

Philadelphia Flyers (+124) at New York Rangers

The Flyers are getting healthier now and their play is following suit. They beat the Mammoth at home before a hard-fought loss to the Wild on Tuesday night.

The Rangers just ended a four-game losing streak with a home win against the Blues, but they’re running the risk of wearing down rookie goalie Dylan Garand, who will once again get the start tonight.

This is the start of an important road trip for Philadelphia. Given how the Flyers have looked in the last few games, I don’t think they should be this big of underdogs at Madison Square Garden.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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