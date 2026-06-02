The Stanley Cup Final is here.

The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 1 of a best-of-seven battle for the best trophy in sports.

The Hurricanes are favored in the series and in Game 1, but the Golden Knights are their toughest test yet.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, June 2.

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, June 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes UNDER 5.5 (-102)

Golden Knights +130 at Hurricanes

Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (-115)

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes UNDER 5.5 (-102)

The Golden Knights and Hurricanes were two of the best puck possession teams in the regular season, and that hasn’t changed in the playoffs. They’ve limited the opposition’s chances with smothering forechecks and neutral-zone defense.

The Hurricanes have allowed more than two goals just once in their 13 playoff games, and that came after 11 days off between the second round and the Eastern Conference Final.

Vegas played some higher-scoring games early on in the playoffs, but found a defensive structure in the last few weeks that held the Avalanche to seven goals in four games, and the Ducks two three goals in their final two contests.

This is going to be a low-scoring series, and I’m surprised we’re getting this good of a price on the UNDER 5.5. Take advantage of it before we see this juiced up to -130 or -140 the rest of the series.

Golden Knights +130 at Hurricanes

I’m expecting this to be a long series, and might just take the underdog in every game. These matchups will likely be close games with a bounce or two deciding each contest.

While I think Carolina ultimately comes out on top with the Stanley Cup, I can’t back them as -155 favorites against an experienced Knights team. Not when the Canes no-showed in Game 1 last round.

I’d also consider sprinkling the Golden Knights to win from behind at +320. They’ve been one of the best third period teams in the league this season.

If you want a series bet to tie this with, taking the Golden Knights to win Game 1 but the Hurricanes to win the Stanley Cup is a cool +400.

Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (-115)

Logan Stankoven and his linemates are going to be key in this series against a deep Golden Knights team. He started the playoffs strong with six goals and an assist in his first five games, but had just one goal in his next six contests.

The Hurricanes center finished the Eastern Conference Final strong, though, putting up four points in the final two games, including a big three-point effort in Game 5.

Stankoven is a player made for big moments like these. He has a point in 8 of 13 games this postseason.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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