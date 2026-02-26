Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Maple Leafs-Panthers, Flames-Sharks, Oilers-Kings)

The NHL is back in full swing with a 12-game slate on Thursday night.

The Sabres and the over in Anaheim came through for us last night, while the Jets couldn’t cover the puck line with an overtime win.

I’m looking at a pair of high-scoring games and a home favorite for my picks tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Feb. 26.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, Feb. 26

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers OVER 6.5 (+105)

San Jose Sharks (-125) vs. Calgary Flames

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings OVER 6.5 (-112)

The Maple Leafs returned from the break with a 4-2 loss in Tampa Bay last night. They’ll close out their Sunshine State road trip in Sunrise tonight.

While there were only six goals last night in Tampa Bay, the Lightning had a few goals overturned due to offside challenges. Anthony Stolarz started in that one, so it should be Joseph Woll tonight for the Maple Leafs.

The Panthers stumbled into the break with losses in five of their last six games, allowing 26 goals in those six contests. This should be another high-scoring game tonight in Florida.

Macklin Celebrini and the Sharks return to action tonight against the lowly Flames. Celebrini had a fantastic Olympic games, and he’s had a great NHL season as well.

I’m surprised that the Sharks are only -125 tonight. They’re the much better team in this one, and San Jose is 14-9-3 at home while Calgary is 8-17-2 on the road.

I’ll back the Sharks at home as slight favorites against a Flames team that is in sell mode.



I’m going right back to another Oilers OVER after there were 11 goals in Anaheim last night. The Kings also played a high-scoring game in their return from the break, losing 6-4 to the Golden Knights.

The Oilers’ defensive woes continued last night, dropping their fourth straight game. They’ve now allowed 22 goals in those four contests.

There should be goals aplenty for both sides again tonight in Los Angeles.

