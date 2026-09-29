Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Panthers-Hurricanes, Canadiens-Maple Leafs, Canucks-Oilers)

Hockey is back as the NHL opens the 2026-27 season with a five-game slate on Tuesday night.

The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers in a battle between the last two Stanley Cup winners to open the slate, with the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Chicago Blackhawks to close things out.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Sept. 29.

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Florida Panthers (+110) at Carolina Hurricanes

Montreal Canadiens (-112) at Toronto Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers OVER 6.5 (-115)

Florida Panthers (+110) at Carolina Hurricanes

The Panthers are going to want to make a statement early on in the season after being dealt a tough hand with injury luck last year. Brad Marchand is missing the start of the season ,but Aleksander Barkov is back and newcomer Brady Tkachuk is ready to go for opening night.

Florida is still one of the deepest teams in the league, and while Carolina can almost match that, the Panthers have more high-end talent in the top six.

This game should be closer to a coin flip, so I’ll happily take the Panthers as underdogs to open the season.

Montreal Canadiens (-112) at Toronto Maple Leafs

The Canadiens won three of four meetings against the Maple Leafs last season, and Montreal should only get better this season as its young players continue to take steps forward.

Toronto made a big splash on Monday by landing Kirill Marchenko in a deal for Matthew Knies, but I’m not expecting the former Blue Jackets winger to play tonight. Even if he does, he’s yet to practice with the Leafs and may not be at 100% after a shortened training camp and travel day.

If this wasn’t opening night, the Canadiens would be more than -112 favorites on the road. I’ll back another road squad on Tuesday night.

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers OVER 6.5 (-115)

The Oilers open the Mike Babcock Era in Edmonton as big favorites against the Canucks on Tuesday night. However, I’m still not a big believer in their defense or goaltending, as offseason addition Frederik Andersen is hurt to start the season.

Tristan Jarry will start for the Oilers, and Kevin Lankinen should be between the pipes for the Canucks with Thatcher Demko out at least a few months.

Edmonton may be able to get four or five goals themselves tonight, and the Canucks still have a few scorers that’ll be able to beat this Oilers defense.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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