Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Penguins-Islanders, Flames-Avalanche, Blues-Sharks)

The NHL enters the home stretch with a five-game slate on Monday night.

I’m targeting a home favorite and a pair of low-scoring games for my picks tonight.

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Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, March 30.

NHL Best Bets for Monday, March 30

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Islanders (-125) vs. Penguins

Flames vs. Avalanche UNDER 6.5 (-135)

Blues vs. Sharks UNDER 5.5 (+110)

New York Islanders (-125) vs. Penguins

The Islanders host the Penguins in a crucial game in the Metropolitan Division. These teams are vying for the second spot in the division, and aren’t necessarily safe from falling out of the playoffs entirely.

The Penguins have lost three of their last four games heading into this one, and were without both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin against Dallas on Saturday. Those top centers practiced yesterday, so they may return tonight, but they won’t be at 100%.

The Isles have won three of four and are 21-12-2 at home this season while Pittsburgh is 19-9-8 on the road. I’ll back the better team that is in better form right now.

Flames vs. Avalanche UNDER 6.5 (-135)

The Avalanche are huge favorites against Calgary tonight, but they haven’t been scoring a ton as of late. Colorado has scored 22 goals in its last 8 games, which includes a 6-goal outburst against the Penguins.

The Flames have enjoyed playing spoiler recently. They’ve allowed three goals or fewer in each game during their 5-0-1 stretch.

The Avalanche might end up piling it on to ruin the UNDER, but that’s a chance I’m willing to take.

Blues vs. Sharks UNDER 5.5 (+110)

The Blues are another team playing spoiler right now. They’ve won four straight games, allowing a total of three goals in that span. In fact, they’ve allowed three goals or fewer in each of their last eight games, with a total of 11 goals during a 6-1-1 stretch.

The Sharks’ goalscoring has dried up recently as well. They scored 12 goals during their six-game losing streak before a 3-2 win in Columbus on Saturday.

With both teams playing well defensively and struggling to score, I’ll happily take these plus odds for the UNDER tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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