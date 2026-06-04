Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Stanley Cup Final Game 2, Nikolaj Ehlers)

The Stanley Cup Final continues on Tuesday night with Game 2 in Raleigh.

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to bounce back from a 5-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 to avoid dropping both games at home.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, June 4.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, June 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes UNDER 5.5 (+110)

Nikolaj Ehlers OVER 0.5 Points (-145)

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes UNDER 5.5 (+110)

I’ll admit it: I was dead wrong about how Game 1 would go. While I thought the Golden Knights had value on the moneyline, my best bet was on the UNDER.

It became clear shortly after the puck dropped that the UNDER would be a losing bet in Game 1. But I’m going right back to it in Game 2.

Both teams had uncharacteristic turnovers in Game 1, and neither goalie played particularly well. The Hurricanes are going to need to adjust, and I think they will in order to make it a tighter-checking affair in Game 2, just as they did against the Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final.

Nikolaj Ehlers OVER 0.5 Points (-145)

Nikolaj Ehlers is turning it on at the right time for the Hurricanes.

The offseason addition had 71 points in the regular season, but only had four points in his first eight games in the playoffs. Since then, though, Ehlers has recorded seven points in five games, including his two goals in Game 1.

Ehlers is on a three-game point streak and should stay hot at home in a big spot for Carolina. I’d consider taking him to score a goal at +230 as well.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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