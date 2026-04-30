Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Stars-Wild, Oilers-Ducks)

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Thursday night with a pair of Game 6s in the Western Conference.

The Minnesota Wild will try to close out the Dallas Stars at home, with the Anaheim Ducks looking to eliminate the Edmonton Oilers with a home win as well.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, April 30.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, April 30

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dallas Stars (+102) at Minnesota Wild

Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks UNDER 6.5 (+136)

Dallas Stars (+102) at Minnesota Wild

I broke down this pick in the Stars vs. Wild Game 6 betting preview:

This had the makings of a long series from the get-go, and the Stars are looking to make sure it goes all the way to Game 7. Winning four games in the playoffs is hard, and winning three straight is even harder.

The Stars have untapped potential left in them in this series, but the question is if they can tap into that. I think they can, or at least are worth a play here at +102.

Dallas is 25-9-9 on the road this season while Minnesota is 24-10-9 at home. I’ll take the Stars to force a Game 7.

Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks UNDER 6.5 (+136)

The Oilers played the type of game in Game 5 that I’ve been waiting to see from them in this series. They chased Lukas Dostal early, and coasted to a 4-1 victory to force Game 6.

Connor Ingram was back in the net for that one, and he should be between the pipes once again for the Oilers here in Anaheim. Meanwhile, I expect Dostal to have a good bounce-back effort after getting pulled on Tuesday night.

This is another high total juiced to the OVER 6.5, but things tighten up in elimination games as we saw in Game 5.

I’ll happily take the UNDER 6.5 at this price.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.