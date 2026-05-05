Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Wild vs. Avalanche Game 2)

The three- and four-game slates of the first round are behind us, and there is just one game on the docket in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night.

The Colorado Avalanche host the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 of their second-round series. Colorado won a back-and-forth affair by a final score of 9-6 in Game 1.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, May 5.

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, May 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche OVER 6.5 (-105)

Minnesota Wild (+164) at Colorado Avalanche

Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche OVER 6.5 (-105)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:

There were 15 goals in Game 1, and while we’re not going to see another game that high-scoring in this series, the OVER is where I’m looking tonight.

There’s a bit of whiplash going from the tight-checking elimination games in the first round to the early stages of the second round. We go from lower-scoring games with fewer penalties called to more open hockey with referees more willing to blow their whistles.

Both coaches may want to focus on defense, but that shouldn’t matter given the offensive firepower on each side. I’m surprised this total isn’t juiced to the OVER tonight.

Minnesota Wild (+164) at Colorado Avalanche

The Wild couldn’t overcome a 3-0 deficit in Game 1, but I think there’s some value on them here at +164 in Game 2.

Minnesota showed that its able to keep up with Colorado in this series as it scored six goals in Game 1. As long as the Wild are able to avoid going down by a few goals, this should be another good game as they look to even the series.

The Wild did win two of the four regular-season meetings, including a 5-2 victory in Colorado.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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