North Carolina vs. UConn Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

The UConn Huskies host the North Carolina Tar Heels in a battle of .500 teams on Saturday afternoon.

North Carolina has been an up-and-down squad this season. The Tar Heels have alternated streaks of two wins and two losses through their first eight games, most recently losing 31-30 at home to Syracuse and 38-35 to Miami. They were 13.5-point underdogs last week, but fell to the Orange despite being -8.5 favorites.

UConn has had its fair share of ups and downs, too, losing 35-26 at Air Force last week after two straight wins over Temple and Massachusetts.

UConn beat North Carolina in the Fenway Bowl back in 2024.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 10 matchup.

North Carolina vs. UConn Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

North Carolina -7 (-108)

UConn +7 (-112)

Moneyline

North Carolina: -270

UConn: +220

Total

54.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

North Carolina vs. UConn How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Pratt & Whitney Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

North Carolina record: 4-4

UConn record: 4-4

North Carolina vs. UConn Key Players to Watch

Billy Edwards Jr., Quarterback, North Carolina Tar Heels

Billy Edwards Jr. had his best game of the season last week against No. 1 Miami. He completed 28 of 34 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns in the game without turning the ball over.

The senior quarterback is with his third team in as many years after spending time at Maryland and Wisconsin. He was only ever the starter at Maryland, completing 65% of his passes for 2,881 yards and 15 touchdowns in the 2024 season.

Edwards Jr. is already up to 15 touchdowns this season, along with 1,872 passing yards. He’ll look to build on last week’s effort as the Tar Heels hit the road this week.

North Carolina vs. UConn Prediction and Pick

Going on the road hasn’t been too much of a challenge for North Carolina this season. The Tar Heels are 2-1 on the road, with the lone loss coming in Week 3 at Clemson. They then upset Pitt and Duke in back-to-back weeks prior to their last two losses.

UConn is also just 2-2 at home, winning both games it was favored in and losing as underdogs.

Both of these teams went OVER a total of 52.5 last week, and routinely get up into the high-20s and low-30s both in terms of points scored and allowed. I’ll take the OVER in UConn this week.

Pick: OVER 54.5 (-115)

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