Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets cost themselves a chance to win West Group A in the NBA Cup on Tuesday, but they can still earn the wild card spot in the West with a win on Friday night.

Denver needs to finish 3-1 with the best remaining point differential in the West to advance, and it’s heavily favored on the road against the Utah Jazz.

Utah has won just three games all season long, and it remains without star forwards Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. in this game. That sets up well for Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets, who are 7-3 in their last 10 games and an impressive 5-2 on the road.

Denver is just 17th in the league in net rating, but it has taken care of business against inferior teams, going 6-0 against squads that are under .500.

The Jazz have some intriguing young players, including guards Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson, but can they hang around with Denver?

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this Western Conference battle.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nuggets -9.5 (-116)

Jazz +9.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Nuggets: -468

Jazz: +361

Total

230.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Nuggets vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 27

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): KJZZ-TV, Jazz+, Altitude, NBA League Pass

Nuggets record: 10-6

Jazz record: 3-16

Nuggets vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Nuggets Injury Report

DaRon Holmes II – out

Bryce Hopkins – out

Cam Whitmore – out

Jazz Injury Report

Lauri Markkanen – out

Jaren Jackson Jr. – out

Jusuf Nurkic – questionable

Jaxson Hayes – questionable

Mo Bamba – questionable

Jonas Aido – out

Kobe Bufkin – out

Harrison Ingram – out

Nuggets vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Jamal Murray UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-103)

In today’s edition of our best props for SI Betting , I shared why this could be a game to fade Jamal Murray:

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray is shooting 45.6 percent from 3-point range in the 2026-27 season, but he’s cleared 2.5 made 3-pointers in just one of his last six games.

Murray doesn’t take 3s at an insanely high volume (he’s averaging just 7.1 attempts per game), and he’s failed to make three or more in seven of his 11 games in November.

On Friday, Murray has a tough matchup with the Utah Jazz, who rank seventh in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 11th in opponent 3-point percentage. While Murray could have a big game from deep – he’s super efficient from there – he’s taken six or fewer 3s in four of his last six games.

I’ll go UNDER on the Nuggets star in a game where the paint may be easier to attack than from beyond the arc.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

Denver is favored on the road for the sixth time this season, and it has gone an impressive 3-2 against the number in that spot.

Utah has come back to earth after a couple close games against contending teams, losing three games in a row, including two by 10 or more points.

So, what’s the key to look at when betting on this game?

Denver is eighth in the NBA in offensive rating and is always an elite team on that end when Nikola Jokic is healthy. Meanwhile, the Jazz are 29th in offense and down their top two scorers for the foreseeable future.

I can’t get behind a Utah team that has just three wins all season (1-14 against teams over .500) and has covered in just seven of 19 games.

Pick: Nuggets -9.5 (-116 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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