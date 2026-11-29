The Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic have been a better road team (6-2) so far in the 2026-27 season, and they’re favored on the road on Sunday against Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors.

Denver already beat this Toronto team by 19 points earlier this season, and Sunday’s game is the final regular-season meeting between these teams this season.

Barnes has been asked to carry a massive workload on offense with Kawhi Leonard missing most of the season and RJ Barrett recently on the shelf. The Raptors won’t have either player on Sunday and have listed Collin Murray-Boyles, Ja’Kobe Walter and Immanuel Quickley as questionable.

It’s been a slow start to the season for the Raps, but they’re still 12th in the league in net rating, which is ahead of Denver. Can Toronto get a split in the season series with this home matchup?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Nuggets vs. Raptors on Nov. 29.

Nuggets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nuggets -2.5 (-115)

Raptors +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Nuggets: -148

Raptors: +125

Total

223.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Nuggets vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): TSN, Altitude, NBA League Pass

Nuggets record: 11-6

Raptors record: 7-11

Nuggets vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Nuggets Injury Report

DaRon Holmes II – out

Cam Whitmore – out

Bryce Hopkins – out

Raptors Injury Report

Kawhi Leonard – out

Nate Bittle – out

RJ Barrett – out

Immanuel Quickley – questionable

Kevin McCullar Jr. – out

Collin Murray-Boyles – questionable

Ja’Kobe Walter – questionable

Nuggets vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Scottie Barnes OVER 25.5 Points (-118)

In today’s edition of my best NBA props column for SI Betting , I shared why Barnes is worth a look against Denver with multiple key Raptors players out:

Scottie Barnes has been on a tear for the Toronto Raptors to open this season, averaging 25.5 points per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field.

He’s going to get all the shots he can handle on Sunday, as the Raptors have ruled out RJ Barrett and Kawhi Leonard while Immanuel Quickley is questionable against the Denver Nuggets.

Denver held Barnes to 17 points earlier this season, but he then missed the next few games with a groin injury. Since returning, the All-Star forward has cleared this line in four of five games, scoring 29 or more points in each of the matchups he’s finished with more than 25.5 points. He’s also taking a whopping 21.4 shots per game during that five-game sample and 20.4 shots per game overall this season.

Denver is just 19th in the league in defensive rating, so I expect a pretty big showing from Barnes with the Raptors down two of their top three scorers.

Nuggets vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

Denver has been really solid on the road, winning six of eight games, and it is by far the healthier team entering this matchup.

The Nuggets aren’t posting crazy offensive numbers – or net rating numbers – like they have in the past, but they should be able to handle a Toronto team that is just 1-8 against teams .500 or better this season.

That’s a concerning trend that goes back to last season when the Raptors were well under .500 against those teams despite earning the No. 5 seed in the East.

Barnes is playing at an All-Star level, keeping the Raptors in the top 10 in the league in offensive rating, but I’m not sure they’ll be able to hold up if any of Quickley, Murray-Boyles or Walter sits on Sunday.

I’m going take Denver to win, as it is a perfect 7-0 against under .500 teams so far this season.

Pick: Nuggets Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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