Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 9

A key Western Conference matchup is set for Monday night, as the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic hit the road to take on the Houston Rockets and Kevin Durant.

Houston is off to a fast start this season, winning seven of 10 games, but it has dropped back-to-back games against Minnesota and Phoenix to fall out of the top three in a loaded Western Conference.

Denver (5-3) has won two games in a row, yet it’s a massive underdog in this matchup. The Nuggets reportedly had travel issues after playing in Mexico City on Saturday, and they were unable to leave until Sunday night. That has led to them listing Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, Christian Braun and DeMar DeRozan as questionable for this game.

If any combination of those players sits – especially Jokic – this line could move even further towards Houston.

The Rockets are 4-1 at home in the 2026-27 season, and they’re No. 2 in offense, No. 10 in defense and No. 4 in net rating. Can they take care of business against a Nuggets team that may be playing on short rest?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s Western Conference showdown.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nuggets +9.5 (-118)

Rockets -9.5 (-103)

Moneyline

Nuggets: +276

Rockets: -344

Total

219.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Nuggets vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 9

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): Altitude, KUSA-TV (9News), Space City Network, NBA League Pass

Nuggets record: 5-3

Rockets record: 7-3

Nuggets vs. Rockets Injury Report

Nuggets Injury Report

Nikola Jokic – questionable

Jamal Murray – questionable

Cameron Johnson – questionable

Christian Braun – questionable

Aaron Gordon – questionable

DeMar DeRozan – questionable

Julian Strawther – out

Rockets Injury Report

Julian Phillips – out

Quadir Copeland – out

Oscar Tshiebwe – out

Steven Adams – out

Clint Capela – out

Nuggets vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Fred VanVleet OVER 4.5 Assists (-140)

After opening the season with six straight games with five or more dimes, Fred VanVleet has failed to clear this number in two straight.

Despite that, I’m buying the veteran guard at home against a Denver team that is just 27th in the league in opponent assists per game and 18th in defensive rating.

VanVleet is still averaging 6.0 assists and 9.4 potential assists per game, and he’s the organizer of this Houston offense (which is second in the league in offensive rating). I’ll take the OVER here with oddsmakers overreacting a bit to two down games from FVV.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

Denver’s injury situation is a major concern, and bettors should probably wait until Jokic, Murray and others have their official status for Monday night.

If I had to pick a side in this matchup, I’d lean with the Rockets, who are still off to a strong start despite two losses in a row.

Houston is No. 2 in offensive rating, No. 10 in defensive rating and No. 4 in net rating while the Nuggets (17th in net rating) only have a top-10 offense this season.

Denver is 5-3, but it has losses by double digits to Golden State and OKC while also losing by eight at home to Portland. The Nuggets have taken care of business against bad teams (Phoenix, New Orleans, Indiana), but this is a major step up in class against a Houston team that is viewed as a title contender.

If Jokic sits, this line may be a steal for the Rockets, so I’d lean with them covering at home where they’ve lost just one time this season.

Pick: Rockets -9.5 (-103 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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