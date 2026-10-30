Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

Both the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are off to slow starts in the 2026-27 season, and they’ll face off in an NBA Cup matchup on Friday night.

Denver is looking to get back over .500 after beating the New Orleans Pelicans for the second time this season on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic had a 21-point triple-double in that game to lead Denver to a win by double digits.

The Nuggets have lost a couple of rotation players to injuries early in the season, yet they are road favorites in this matchup with Devin Booker and the Suns.

Phoenix was blown out by Portland to open the season, before splitting games against Golden State (a win) and Oklahoma City (a loss). The Suns are down starting center Mark Williams (shoulder) for most of the season, which has been a major blow on the defensive glass. There’s a way to fade Phoenix in the prop market tonight because of that.

Both of these teams have playoff hopes in the West, so this will be a nice test to see how they measure up this season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop and a game pick for this NBA Cup battle.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nuggets -4.5 (-110)

Suns +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Nuggets: -170

Suns: +142

Total

228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Nuggets vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 30

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family 3TV, Altitude, Suns Live, NBA League Pass

Nuggets record: 2-2

Suns record: 1-2

Nuggets vs. Suns Injury Reports

Nuggets Injury Report

Alpha Diallo -- questionable

Cameron Johnson -- questionable

Spencer Jones -- out

Julian Strawther -- out

Suns Injury Report

Drew Timme -- out

Oso Ighodaro -- questionable

Mark Williams -- out

Nuggets vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets

Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Nikola Jokic 12+ Rebounds (-149)

Jokic led the NBA in rebounds per game in the 2025-26 season, but he’s seen those numbers dip a bit early in the 2026-27 campaign.

The one-time NBA Finals MVP has failed to reach 10 boards in two of his four games and is averaging just 10.5 rebounds per night. Despite that, I’m betting on him to clear his rebound prop against Phoenix on Friday.

Phoenix is without starting center Mark Williams to begin the season, and the team’s rebounding has suffered as a result. The Suns are 28th in the league in opponent rebounds per game and dead last in rebound percentage (42.9 percent).

So, this is a great matchup for Jokic, who picked up 13 boards his last time out in a win over New Orleans.

I’m rarely concerned about Jokic’s counting stats, and the three-time league MVP should make quick work of a Suns frontcourt that lacks an elite defensive option – or rebounder – at this point in the season.

Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

Denver’s slow start to the season has mainly been on the offensive end, and it’s very rare to see a Jokic-led team rank in the bottom 10 in the league in offensive rating.

Despite that, I like the Nuggets in this matchup.

The Suns hung their hat on the defensive end last season, but they’re 30th in defensive rating through three games in the 2026-27 campaign, allowing at least 122 points in every game. Phoenix doesn’t have anyone to match up with Jokci (most teams don’t, but this is even worse), and Devin Booker (three points against OKC) has gotten off to a slow start.

I wasn’t nearly as high on the Suns this season as repeating as a top-10 defense was always going to be tough without Williams and with Miles Bridges now in the rotation.

Denver’s wins have both come by six or more points this season, so I don’t mind laying a little more than a possession with this team on Friday.

Pick: Nuggets -4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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