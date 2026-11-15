Is Omar Cooper Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Jets in NFL Week 10)

New York Jets rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr. has been a key part of the team's offense when he's been healthy this seaso, yet he finds himself on the injury report again ahead of Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills.

Cooper (ankle) and Adonai Mitchell (knee) are both questionable for Sunday's game, but they are expected to play.

Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), Adonai Mitchell (knee) expected to play Week 10, per @mzenitz. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 14, 2026

Earlier in the week, New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Cooper would be "just fine" for Sunday's matchup with the Bills despite logging a limited session in practice.

So, it's pretty clear that the rookie receiver is trending towards playing in this AFC East battle.

Glenn: Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) will be "just fine" for Week 10 despite being limited in practice Wednesday, via @Connor_J_Hughes. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 11, 2026

Cooper was injured in Week 1 of the season, missing the next four games on injured reserve. He then returned in Week 6 and immediately posted back-to-back 100-yard games with a touchdown. Last week, he caught eight passes for 58 yards in a loss to Kansas City.

Overall, the rookie receiver has appeared in five games, catching 20 of his 24 targets for 306 yards and two scores. He's a clear big-play threat in this Jets offense, and he should have a pretty sizable role on Sunday.

Still, with Garrett Wilson (concussion) tracking towards a return, I'm eyeing the veteran receiver as my favorite Jets prop in Week 10.

Best Jets Prop Bet vs. Bills in NFL Week 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Garrett Wilson 5+ Receptions (-185)

This season, Buffalo ranks 16th in EPA/Play, 16th in EPA/Pass and has allowed the 12th-most completions in the league through eight games.

While the New York offense is far from an elite unit, Wilson has put together a strong 2026 season in eight games. He’s caught 43 of his 63 targets for 527 yards and three scores, picking up at least five receptions in five of those games.

The Jets are banged up across the board at receiver, as Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and Cooper Jr. are all listed as questionable. Still, the former first-round pick has been one of the better receivers in the league since being drafted, and he’ll clearly be the go-to option against a shaky Buffalo secondary as long as he plays.

I don’t mind moving Wilson receptions prop down from 5.5 (Over +109) to five on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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