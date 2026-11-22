New York Jets rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. is set to miss Week 11 of the 2026 season against the Los Angeles Chargers due to ankle and hip injuries.

Cooper missed time earlier this season on injured reserve, and he's appeared in just six the Jets' 10 games.

Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, hip) ruled out Week 11. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 20, 2026

Still, the 2026 first-round pick has been a force when he's been in the lineup, catching 20 of his 24 targets for 306 yards and two scores. Those numbers are basically over the course of five games, as Cooper played just one snap in Week 10 before going down.

That's left the Jets a little thin at receiver, though they have options to turn to. New York has lost five games in a row and has not found a groove on offense the last two weeks, scoring just 24 combined points.

With Cooper sidelined for the fifth time this season, here's a look at my favorite player prop for the Jets against Los Angeles.

Best Jets Prop Bet vs. Chargers in NFL Week 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Garrett Wilson OVER 5.5 Receptions (-119)

Cooper's injury should open up more targets for Adonai Mitchell, Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq, but Garrett Wilson may end up being the biggest beneficiary for New York.

Wilson has been targeted 26 times over his last two games, reeling in 13 passes for 189 yards during that stretch.

He's caught six or more balls in five of his nine appearances in the 2026 season, and he's played a whopping 89.2 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps.

Geno Smith (ankle) is set to start, which should give Wilson a higher ceiling than he'd have with rookie Cade Klubnik under center. Wilson is averaging 5.6 catches per game, so I don't mind him in this market against a Chargers defense that is just 20th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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