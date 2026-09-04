Oregon State vs. Houston Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1

For the first time since the Pac-12 imploded around them, Oregon State will be playing in a real conference in 2025 with several other teams joining the Pac-12.

With that being said, the Beavers have to face a Big 12 team, the No. 23-ranked Houston Cougars, in Week 1 action on Saturday.

The Cougars had a strong 2025 season, going 10-3 overall and 6-3 in Big 12 play. Their fans are hoping they'll take a step forward and potentially challenge Texas Tech for the conference title this season.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 1 showdown.

Oregon State vs. Houston Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Oregon State +20.5 (-107)

Houston -20.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Oregon State +900

Houston -1700

Total

OVER 49.5 (-110)

UNDER 49.5 (-110)

Oregon State vs. Houston How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 5

Time: Noon ET

Venue: TDECU Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/Disney+

Idaho record: 0-1

Utah record: 0-0

Oregon State vs. Houston Betting Trends

Oregon State covered the spread against Houston last season

The total went OVER went these two teams met last season

Oregon State is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Oregon State's last 10 games

Houston is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in Houston's last 10 games

Oregon State vs. Houston Key Player to Watch

Conner Weigman, QB - Houston Cougars

Conner Weigman is back for another season with the Houston Cougars. He had a solid campaign in 2025, throwing for 2,705 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also added 700 rushing yards throughout the season. For Houston to truly contend in the Big 12 this season, they need Weigman to take another step forward in his development.

Oregon State vs. Houston Prediction and Best Bet

I'm high on Houston this season, and I think the fact that they needed overtime to beat Oregon State last season has led to them being undervalued in this game.

Houston ranked 52nd in offensive success rate last season and 74th in defensive success rate, but 65% of their production from a year ago is returning this season, so I expect them to improve in 2026 after a year of growth.

Meanwhile, Oregon State was a disastrous team last year, and I don't know if they did enough to improve this offseason.

I'll lay the points with the Cougars on Saturday afternoon.

Pick: Houston -20.5 (-113) via Caesars

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