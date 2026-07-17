Orioles vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 17

The Houston Astros host the Baltimore Orioles in a battle between two teams looking to claw to the .500 mark.

The O’s won four in a row heading into the break to get up to 46-51, while the Astros lost three of four to fall to 47-51.

The Orioles took two of three from the Astros in Baltimore back in April.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Orioles vs. Astros on Friday, July 17.

Orioles vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles -1.5 (+153)

Astros +1.5 (-187)

Moneyline

Orioles -109

Astros -111

Total

8.5 (Over -120/Under +100)

Orioles vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Orioles: Dean Kremer (1-2, 4.09 ERA)

Astros: Peter Lambert (8-5, 3.14 ERA)

Dean Kremer saw his string of two straight quality starts end last time out. Not only did he only pitch five innings, but he allowed four runs on six hits, with the Cubs hitting four solo home runs against the righthander. He’s now allowed nine longballs in his last four starts.

Peter Lambert has allowed just one run on six hits with two walks in 11.2 innings in his last two starts against the Rays and Rangers. This came after allowing four runs in 5.2 innings against the Twins. The righthander allowed two runs on as many hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 4.1 innings against the O’s in April.

Orioles vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 17

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): MASN, SCHN

Orioles record: 46-51

Astros record: 47-51

Orioles vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Yordan Alvarez OVER 1.5 Bases (-105)

Yordan Alvarez has nearly single-handedly kept the Astros alive in the AL West. The AL MVP has hit 31 home runs while batting .318 with an 1.059 OPS.

Alvarez is batting .331 vs. RHP and .361 at home. He went into the break on a three-game muti-hit streak with two home runs and a double.

Orioles vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

Home-field should be advantageous for the Astros tonight.

The Orioles are just 18-26 on the road while the Astros are 23-24 at home.

I also trust Lambert more than Kremer right now. He’s put together a few strong starts while the O’s right-hander has struggled.

Pick: Astros -111

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