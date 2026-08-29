Orioles vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Saturday, Aug. 29

The Baltimore Orioles are very much in the mix to make the playoffs in the American League, sitting just two games out of the final wild card spot heading into Saturday's contest against the Athletics.

The O’s are three games under .500 this season, but oddsmakers have them favored on the road against an Athletics team that has been one of the worst in baseball, especially at home (25-42).

On Saturday, Jack Perkins (6.68 ERA) gets the ball for the Athletics against Baltimore’s Shane Baz (4.04 ERA), who has been really unlucky with his record (4-14) despite pitching pretty decently in 2026.

Can the O’s earn another win to keep pace in the wild card race?

I’m eyeing a player prop for Pete Alonso and a side in this late-night matchup in MLB.

Orioles vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles -1.5 (+106)

Athletics +1.5 (-127)

Moneyline

Orioles: -140

Athletics: +131

Total

9.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Orioles vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Orioles: Shane Baz (4-14, 4.04 ERA)

Athletics: Jack Perkins (3-9, 6.68 ERA)

Orioles vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Aug. 29

Time: 10:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): MASN, NBC Sports California

Orioles record: 66-69

Athletics record: 53-82

Orioles vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+223)

In today’s edition of Daily Dinger – our best home run props column at SI Betting – I shared why Alonso is a great target against Jack Perkins and company:

I will admit, this isn’t the best price you’ll see on a home run prop this season, but Alonso is on fire right now and has a great matchup against the Athletics on Saturday.

Jack Perkins is on the mound for the Athletics, and he’s allowed 17 home runs in 31 appearances working as both a starter and a reliever this season. Perkins has a 6.68 ERA, a major concern since the Athletics also have an awful bullpen (dead last in MLB with a 5.61 ERA).

Alonso has 32 homers in the 2026 season and has pushed his batting average to .272 with a recent hot stretch. Over his last 25 games, Alonso has nine home runs, 22 runs batted in, a .358 average and an OPS of 1.093. He’s also been better against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .279 with an OPS over .900 and 24 of his 32 homers.

We are paying a premium for Alonso, but he’s been too hot to pass up against one of the worst staffs in MLB.

Orioles vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick

Baz has taken 14 losses in the 2026 season and the Orioles are just 6-20 in his starts, even though he hasn’t put together a terrible season.

Both of these starters rank just outside the 50th percentile in expected ERA, and Baz has an impressive 3.33 FIP, a sign that he’s been a little unlucky in 2026.

Meanwhile, Perkins has struggled this month, posting a 7.36 ERA in five outings, giving up 30 hits, six homers and 11 walks during that stretch. That won’t cut it against an O’s team that is showing some signs of life in a crowded AL playoff race.

The Baz numbers are not great, but I think this is a spot to back the Orioles – even on the road – since the Athletics are 17 games under .500 at home.

Simply put, the Athletics are one of the worst teams in MLB, and I can’t get behind them with Perkins on the mound. His ERA combined with this shaky bullpen is a recipe for disaster against an O’s team that has moved up to ninth in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season.

Pick: Orioles Moneyline (-140 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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