Orioles vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 11

The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles in a crucial series as both teams are battling for the final AL Wild Card spot late in the season.

The O’s just won two of three from Cleveland at home after dropping six in a row, and the Jays have lost three of their last four after a four-game winning streak.

Toronto has won four of the seven meetings against Baltimore so far this season, including the last two at home back in June.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Orioles vs. Blue Jays on Friday, Sept. 11.

Orioles vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-186)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Orioles +114

Blue Jays -137

Total

8 (Over -107/Under -113)

Orioles vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Orioles: Chris Bassitt (6-5, 4.96 ERA)

Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (2-7, 6.03 ERA)

Chris Bassitt has allowed 14 runs on 32 hits in 29 innings (4.34 ERA) in five starts since returning from injury. He threw six one-run innings against Toronto back in May.

Don’t let Max Scherzer’s overall numbers fool you; he’s turned back the clock as of late. The veteran has allowed five runs on 10 hits in 17.2 innings in his last three starts, including a 10-strikeout gem against Seattle two starts ago.

Orioles vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 11

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): MASN, Sportsnet

Orioles record: 71-76

Blue Jays record: 73-74

Orioles vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Alejandro Kirk OVER 0.5 Singles (-133)

Betting on a player to hit a single may not be the most exciting thing in the world, but it’s been plenty profitable for Alejandro Kirk. The Blue Jays catcher has hit 50 singles in 239 at-bats (20.9%) this season, with at least one single in two-thirds of his 68 games.

Kirk has a single in five straight games, nine of 10, and 17 of his last 19 contests overall.

Orioles vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

This should be a playoff-like atmosphere in Toronto tonight, with both teams looking to gain ground in the AL Wild Card race.

Bassitt and Scherzer have both been solid as of late, and I expect that to continue tonight in Toronto. With so much on the line, we should see a low-scoring game north of the border.

It doesn’t hurt that both of these offenses have been struggling a bit recently.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-113)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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