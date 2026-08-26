Orioles vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 26

The Baltimore Orioles opened their road series against the St. Louis Cardinals with a commanding 13-1 victory in the first battle of the birds.

The O’s have now won three of their last four games after getting swept by the Yankees, while the Cardinals have lost four in a row and five of their last six games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Orioles vs. Cardinals on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Orioles vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles -1.5 (+148)

Cardinals +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline

Orioles -106

Cardinals -101

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Orioles vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Orioles: Kyle Bradish (7-12, 3.70 ERA)

Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (5-9, 3.54 ERA)

Kyle Bradish deserves better than his 7-12 record as shown by his 3.70 ERA. He’s allowed three earned runs or fewer in four straight starts, yielding eight earned runs in 20.2 innings in that span.

The same can be said for Michael McGreevy, who holds an even better ERA while being four games under .500. He’s also allowed three runs or fewer in four straight starts, giving up eight earned runs in 21.1 innings in those outings.

Orioles vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 26

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): MASN, CARD

Orioles record: 64-68

Cardinals record: 66-67

Orioles vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Pete Alonso OVER 1.5 Bases (-101)

Pete Alonso went 4 for 4 with a home run and a double through five innings last night before leaving the game due to some apparent calf discomfort. I can’t imagine that’ll keep him out of the lineup in the heat of a playoff race, but rather just some load management for the O’s star.

Alonso is now 30 for 62 (.484) with eight home runs and three doubles for a .919 slugging percentage in his last 16 games.

Orioles vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

I’m surprised that we’re getting such a good price on the Orioles.

Baltimore won two of three against Tampa Bay to end its homestand, then broke out for a 13-1 win to open the series in St. Louis last night. That was the fourth straight loss for the Cardinals, who once again find themselves under .500 at 66-67.

I’ll take the Orioles to stay hot as they look to keep up in the AL Wild Card race.

Pick: Orioles -106

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