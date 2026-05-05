Orioles vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds: Trust Sandy Alcantara to Earn Win at Home

The Baltimore Orioles are looking to snap a five-game skid on Tuesday night when they take on the Miami Marlins in their series opener.

Miami sits in the No. 2 spot in the NL East, but it is still three games under .500 for the 2026 season. Luckily for Miami, ace Sandy Alcantara is having a bounce-back season, and he’s on the mound on Tuesday against veteran Christ Bassitt.

The O’s are sliding in the AL East standings, but they’ve thrived with Bassitt (5.46 ERA) on the mound this season, winning four of his six outings – despite a shaky ERA.

Can the O’s snap their losing streak on Tuesday?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interleague matchup.

Orioles vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-186)

Marlins -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Orioles: +113

Marlins: -136

Total

8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Orioles vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

Baltimore: Chris Bassitt (2-2, 5.46 ERA)

Miami: Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 3.04 ERA)

Orioles vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 5

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Venue: loanDepot park

How to Watch (TV): MASN, Marlins.TV

Orioles record: 15-20

Marlins record: 16-19

Orioles vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets

Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet

Sandy Alcantara UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-148)

This season, Alcantara has just two starts where he’s struck out six or more batters, and he’s failed to clear four K’s four straight outings.

That has moved the former Cy Young award winner’s strikeout percentage down to 15th percentile, and he ranks in the 46th percentile in whiff percentage. If the righty can’t generate more swings and misses, he’s hard to trust at this number.

The O’s do strikeout quite a bit – ranking 25th in MLB – but I’ll follow the trend and bet Alcantara to go UNDER this number. He only has 13 total K’s over his last four appearances.

Orioles vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick

Earlier on Tuesday, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column why Alcantara is the starter to bet on in this matchup:

Former Cy Young award winner Sandy Alcantara is off to a fast start this season for the Miami Marlins, posting a 3.04 ERA and a 3.18 expected ERA across seven starts.

Miami is 4-3 when the stud right-hander is on the mound, and Alcantara has a clear advantage against the Baltimore Orioles and right-hander Chris Bassitt. This season, Bassitt has a 5.46 ERA in six starts, and his advanced numbers are extremely concerning:

5.16 expected ERA (24th percentile)

.296 expected BAA (11th percentile)

12.6% strikeout percentage (5th percentile)

21.9% chase rate (5th percentile)

The O’s are on a five-game losing streak, dropping to 6-11 on the road after getting swept by the New York Yankees in a four game set that ended on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Miami is two games over .500 at home and shockingly holds the No. 2 spot in the NL East standings.

I think Alcantara is clearly the starter to trust in this matchup.

Pick: Marlins Moneyline (-136 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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