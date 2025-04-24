Orioles vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 24
The Washington Nationals are aiming to sweep the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night, and they’re set as slight favorites at home to do so.
Baltimore is off to a terrible start this season, and it could be in trouble in this matchup with Nationals ace MacKenzi Gore on the mound.
The O’s will counter with lefty Cade Povich, who has just a 6.38 ERA in four starts in 2025.
Can the Orioles salvage this series to keep themselves in the mix in the AL East?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s matchup.
Orioles vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Orioles -1.5 (+142)
- Nationals +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline
- Orioles: -108
- Nationals: -112
Total
- 8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Orioles vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Cade Povich (0-2, 6.38 ERA)
- Washington: MacKenzie Gore (2-2, 3.41 ERA)
Orioles vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 24
- Time: 6:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Orioles record: 9-14
- Nationals record: 11-13
Orioles vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets
Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet
- James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+450)
If you’re looking for a fun prop in this game, I broke down why Wood is a great bet to go deep in this matchup earlier today in our Daily Dinger (best home run picks) column:
Washington Nationals rising star James Wood now has eight home runs in the 2025 season, yet he’s still set at higher than 4/1 odds to go deep on Thursday night.
Wood has a great matchup against Cade Povich (6.38 ERA) and the Baltimore Orioles. Povich, a lefty, has given up four homers in as many starts this season.
Surprisingly, Wood has been better against left-handed pitching (.265 batting average, .588 slugging percentage) in 2025, smacking three homers in just 34 at bats. He’s worth a look at this price on Thursday night.
Orioles vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
This game features one of my favorite bets of the night, which I shared in today’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers:
The Washington Nationals are in a prime spot to pick up a win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, as lefty MacKenzie Gore gets the ball against Cade Povich.
Povich is off to a slow start for the Orioles, posting a 6.38 ERA in four starts, allowing at least three runs in three of those outings. The Orioles are just 1-3 in his starts.
Meanwhile, Gore has a 3.41 ERA and a 2.20 Fielding Independent Pitching this season, although the Nationals have won just two of his five starts.
Still, the Nationals outrank the Orioles in runs scored this season and these teams are very close in OPS.
With no major offensive advantage on either side, I’ll back the better pitcher early in the game to give the Nationals a lead.
Pick: Nationals First Five Innings ML (-120 at DraftKings)
