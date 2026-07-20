Orioles vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 20

The Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles in a battle between two of the hottest teams in the league.

Boston extended its winning streak to a lucky 13 games with its fourth-straight sweep, this time taking all four games against the Rays. The Red Sox are now back above .500 at 50-48 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Orioles are trying to get to the .500 mark themselves at 49-51 thanks to a seven-game winning streak.

The O’s took two of three at Fenway Park back in June after the Red Sox won two of three in Baltimore in April.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Orioles vs. Red Sox on Monday, July 20.

Orioles vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-163)

Red Sox -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Orioles +134

Red Sox -162

Total

9.0 (Over +102/Under -123)

Orioles vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Orioles: Shane Baz (4-9, 4.19 ERA)

Red Sox: Payton Tolle (5-6, 3.11 ERA)

Shane Baz has bounced back nicely with seven runs allowed in 17.2 innings across his last three starts. This came after allowing five runs in as many innings to the Angels and includes seven innings of two-run ball at Fenway Park on June 2.

Payton Tolle has allowed one run on five hits with 13 strikeouts and two walks in 9.2 innings across his last two starts after yielding six runs in three innings to the Nationals. He shut out the O’s for six innings back on June 3.

Orioles vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 20

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): MASN, NESN

Orioles record: 49-51

Red Sox record: 50-48

Orioles vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Ceddanne Rafaela OVER 1.5 Bases (+110)

Ceddanne Rafaela has been hot over the last few weeks. He’s gone OVER 1.5 bases in four straight games, seven of 10, and eight of his last 13 contests.

Rafaela is 3 for 9 against Baz in his career and is batting .293 at home this season. He can get to this number either with two singles or a double, both of which he’s done in recent games.

Orioles vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

The Orioles and Sox are both hot, but neither offense has been lighting the world on fire. It’s largely been great work by starting pitchers and the bullpen for each team.

The O’s have gone UNDER in three straight games and six of their last seven, with it hitting in four of six and six of nine for Boston.

I’ll back the UNDER tonight at Fenway Park in what could be a pitcher’s duel.

Pick: UNDER 9 (-123)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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