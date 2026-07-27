Orioles vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 27

The Detroit Tigers continue their homestand with a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles starting on Monday night.

The Tigers took their first two games against the Royals before dropping the last two in the four-game set, and the Orioles just won the middle game of their three-game series against the Braves at home.

The O’s also won two of three against the Tigers in Baltimore back in May.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Orioles vs. Tigers on Monday, July 27.

Orioles vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles -1.5 (+161)

Tigers +1.5 (-197)

Moneyline

Orioles -101

Tigers -120

Total

8.5 (Over -111/Under -109)

Orioles vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Orioles: Kyle Bradish (7-9, 3.49 ERA)

Tigers: Keider Montero (7-5, 3.14 ERA)

Kyle Bradish has lowered his ERA nearly a full run over the last month-plus. Since allowing five runs in four innings against Seattle on June 11, the right-hander has allowed just 10 runs (nine earned) in 40 innings (2.03 ERA) in his last six outings.

Keider Montero has been great for the Tigers both out of the bullpen and the starting rotation. He’s slightly better as a reliever (2.51 ERA in 14.1 IP), but his numbers as a starter (3.24 ERA in 91.2 IP) are nothing to sneeze at. He’s allowed just four runs in 25.2 innings across his last four starts.

Orioles vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 27

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): MASN, DSN

Orioles record: 51-55

Tigers record: 50-56

Orioles vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Keider Montero OVER 15.5 Outs (-114)

Despite moving between the bullpen and starting rotation, Montero has given the Tigers some length in most of his starts. He’s gone OVER 15.5 outs in 11 of 16 starts, including four straight and six of his last seven.

Montero has also tended to pitch deeper into games at home, recording OVER 15.5 outs in three straight games and eight of his last 10 starts at Comerica Park.

Orioles vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Tigers are one of the most profitable teams in the league when it comes to betting the UNDER, going 59-44 overall. That includes 32-19-3 at pitcher-friendly Comerica Park – the highest UNDER percentage at home in the league.

Detroit is also in an offensive rut, scoring just 19 runs in its last six games, including eight in its last three.

The Orioles do trend to the OVER this season, but that hasn’t been the case recently. Baltimore has scored four runs or fewer in five of its last nine games, going UNDER in seven of those nine contests.

Kyle Bradish and Keider Montero have both been stellar for their squads and should limit the scoring tonight in Detroit.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-109)

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