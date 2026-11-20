The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to close out their homestand on a high note when they host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

The Cavaliers upset the Mavericks then beat the Bulls to start their homestand, but lost 124-121 to Memphis on Wednesday night.

On the other side, the Pacers have lost two in a row after beating the Wizards and Knicks. They had gone 3-8 to start the season prior to that.

The Cavs won all four meetings against the PAcers last season, but Indiana covered as underdogs in three of those games.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pacers +7.5 (-114)

Cavaliers -7.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Pacers +203

Cavaliers -246

Total

234.5 (Over -114/Under -106)

Pacers vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 20

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): WTTV, DAZN

Pacers record: 5-10

Cavaliers record: 8-8

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Johnny Furphy – Out

Tyrese Haliburton – Out

T.J. McConnell – Probable

Andrew Nembhard – Questionable

Ben Sheppard – Out

Braden Smith – Questionable

Cavaliers Injury Report

Khalifa Diop – Out

Evan Mobley – Out

Nae’Qwan Tomlin – Out

Jaylon Tyson – Out

Ernest Udeh Jr. – Out

Peyton Watson – Questionable

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets

Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyrese Proctor OVER 1.5 3-Pointers (-130)

Tyrese Proctor is seeing more playing time in his sophomore season, and the guard is making the most of it. After averaging 5.4 points in 10.9 minutes per game last year, he’s up to 9.7 points in 20.3 minutes per game this season.

Proctor has started the last three games, going 8 for 23 from beyond the arc, and is 16 for 38 (42.1%) in his last five games, with multiple treys in each contest. He’s now 27 of 59 (45.8%) from deep this season.

The Pacers allow 4.4 3-pointers per game to point guards, with Reed Sheppard draining six threes against Indiana last time out, and Tyrese Maxey had five in the game before that.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

The Pacers have had a bit of a tough travel situation this week, going from Philadelphia on Sunday then back home on Wednesday and now to Cleveland on Friday night before heading to Madison Square Garden. On the other hand, the Cavs have been enjoying a weeklong homestand.

This spread is nearly getting to the point where I’d rather pass on it and take a total, but this is a big game in terms of the NBA Cup Group Play standings for both teams, and point differential is a tiebreaker.

I’ll take the Cavs to win and cover at home.

Pick: Cavaliers -7.5 (-106)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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