Pacers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Player to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play
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The Miami Heat are looking to make it two wins in a row when they host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
Miami picked up its first win of the season last time out, getting an upset 129-117 win in Atlanta on Wednesday night. The Heat had lost their first four games of the season, including three at home.
On the other hand, Indiana started the season 2-1 but has since dropped its last two contests.
The Pacers took two of three from the Heat last season.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play opener.
Pacers vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pacers +7.5 (-110)
- Heat -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pacers +215
- Heat -265
Total
- 236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pacers vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 30
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): DAZN, WPLG
- Pacers record: 2-3
- Heat record: 1-4
Pacers vs. Heat Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Johnny Furphy – Out
- Tyrese Haliburton – Out
- T.J. McConnell – Out
- Andrew Nembhard – Probable
- Aaron Nesmith – Probable
- Ben Sheppard – Out
- Ivica Zubac – Out
Heat Injury Report
- Simone Fontecchio – Questionable
Pacers vs. Heat Player to Watch
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Forward, Miami Heat
Giannis Antetokounmpo has had a great start to his Heat career, but he’s still looking for his first win in Miami. He had a historic start, actually, dropping 35 and 36 in his first two games.
Now, through five games, Giannis is averaging a double-double with 27.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per contest. He’s also added 4.6 assists per game and is shooting at a 56.7% clip.
Pacers vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
The Pacers have a bitter taste in their mouths after blowing a fourth-quarter lead at home to the 76ers last time out. That won’t necessarily go away tonight, though.
Miami finally found something on Wednesday night in Atlanta. It was a balanced attack with four players scoring at least 17 points, and a total of seven Heat players in double figures.
The Heat are poised for their first home win tonight, and I think they’ll cover the spread after a few failed tries.
Pick: Heat -7.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop