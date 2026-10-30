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Pacers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Player to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Heat are home favorites against the Pacers.
Ryan Gilbert|
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Heat are home favorites against the Pacers.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Heat are home favorites against the Pacers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Indiana PacersMiami Heat

The Miami Heat are looking to make it two wins in a row when they host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Miami picked up its first win of the season last time out, getting an upset 129-117 win in Atlanta on Wednesday night. The Heat had lost their first four games of the season, including three at home.

On the other hand, Indiana started the season 2-1 but has since dropped its last two contests.

The Pacers took two of three from the Heat last season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play opener.

Pacers vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Pacers +7.5 (-110)
  • Heat -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Pacers +215
  • Heat -265

Total

  •  236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pacers vs. Heat How to Watch

  • Date: Friday, Oct. 30
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. 
  • Venue: Kaseya Center
  • How to Watch (TV): DAZN, WPLG
  • Pacers record: 2-3
  • Heat record: 1-4

Pacers vs. Heat Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

  • Johnny Furphy – Out
  • Tyrese Haliburton – Out
  • T.J. McConnell – Out
  • Andrew Nembhard – Probable
  • Aaron Nesmith – Probable
  • Ben Sheppard – Out
  • Ivica Zubac – Out

Heat Injury Report

  • Simone Fontecchio – Questionable

Pacers vs. Heat Player to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Forward, Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo has had a great start to his Heat career, but he’s still looking for his first win in Miami. He had a historic start, actually, dropping 35 and 36 in his first two games.

Now, through five games, Giannis is averaging a double-double with 27.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per contest. He’s also added 4.6 assists per game and is shooting at a 56.7% clip.

Pacers vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

The Pacers have a bitter taste in their mouths after blowing a fourth-quarter lead at home to the 76ers last time out. That won’t necessarily go away tonight, though.

Miami finally found something on Wednesday night in Atlanta. It was a balanced attack with four players scoring at least 17 points, and a total of seven Heat players in double figures.

The Heat are poised for their first home win tonight, and I think they’ll cover the spread after a few failed tries.

Pick: Heat -7.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Ryan Gilbert
RYAN GILBERT

Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.

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