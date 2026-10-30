Pacers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Player to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play

The Miami Heat are looking to make it two wins in a row when they host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Miami picked up its first win of the season last time out, getting an upset 129-117 win in Atlanta on Wednesday night. The Heat had lost their first four games of the season, including three at home.

On the other hand, Indiana started the season 2-1 but has since dropped its last two contests.

The Pacers took two of three from the Heat last season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play opener.

Pacers vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pacers +7.5 (-110)

Heat -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pacers +215

Heat -265

Total

236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Pacers vs. Heat How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 30

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Kaseya Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN, WPLG

Pacers record: 2-3

Heat record: 1-4

Pacers vs. Heat Injury Reports

Pacers Injury Report

Johnny Furphy – Out

Tyrese Haliburton – Out

T.J. McConnell – Out

Andrew Nembhard – Probable

Aaron Nesmith – Probable

Ben Sheppard – Out

Ivica Zubac – Out

Heat Injury Report

Simone Fontecchio – Questionable

Pacers vs. Heat Player to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Forward, Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo has had a great start to his Heat career, but he’s still looking for his first win in Miami. He had a historic start, actually, dropping 35 and 36 in his first two games.

Now, through five games, Giannis is averaging a double-double with 27.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per contest. He’s also added 4.6 assists per game and is shooting at a 56.7% clip.

Pacers vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

The Pacers have a bitter taste in their mouths after blowing a fourth-quarter lead at home to the 76ers last time out. That won’t necessarily go away tonight, though.

Miami finally found something on Wednesday night in Atlanta. It was a balanced attack with four players scoring at least 17 points, and a total of seven Heat players in double figures.

The Heat are poised for their first home win tonight, and I think they’ll cover the spread after a few failed tries.

Pick: Heat -7.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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