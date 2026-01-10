Packers vs. Bears Final Score Prediction for NFL Wild Card Weekend (Can Chicago Win Rubber Match?)
It’s only fitting that the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears meet in the NFL Wild Card Round of the playoffs. The two teams split their regular-season meetings, with the home side coming away victorious in one-score games both times.
It is worth noting that Jordan Love was injured in Chicago, though, and he’ll be ready to go for this one.
The Bears went 6-2 at home this season as opposed to 5-4 on the road, and the Packers had similar road struggles. Green Bay went 4-4-1 on the road while going 5-3 at home.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Wild Card round matchup.
Packers vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Packers +1.5 (-131)
- Bears -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Packers: -112
- Bears: -108
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread has flipped to the Bears as -1.5 favorites since the odds opened for this one, with the total staying put at 45.5.
Which team will win the NFC North rubber match and advance to the Divisional Round?
Packers vs. Bears Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to Super Bowl 60 column:
Jordan Love will be back in the lineup for the Packers for this game, which is bad news for the Bears. Not only did Love lead the Packers to the win against the Bears in the first game, but Green Bay was well on its way to defeating the Bears again in the rematch before an injury took Love out of the game.
I've been on my soapbox all season long claiming that the Bears aren't as good as their record, so it'd be hypocritical if I were to bet on them this week. Let's be honest, their underlying metrics don't match their 11-4 record. They're 21st in net yards per play (-0.3), 16th in total DVOA, 11th in success rate, and 26th in opponent success rate.
The Packers outrank them in virtually every metric, including coming in at seventh in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.6. The Bears' main path to victory is to win the turnover battle, but if they're not able to do that, they're going to be in trouble in this game.
Pick: Packers -108 via FanDuel
The Packers really do seem like the better overall team, especially with Love healthy for the playoffs. Their road record and four straight losses do scare me a bit, though, so I would lean to the Bears.
My favorite play for this game would be the over. This has the makings of an instant classic at Soldier Field.
Final Score Prediction: Bears 27, Packers 24
