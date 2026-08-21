Packers vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2

The Green Bay Packers were trounced in their preseason opener, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 28-9. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos had a similar but opposite result, crushing the Atlanta Falcons 27-7.

The two teams will now face each other in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason.

All starters will see the field in this game, which will make it a fascinating exhibition showdown to watch. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets.

Packers vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, and Total for Preseason Week 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Packers +6 (-112)

Broncos -6 (-108)

Moneyline

Packers +200

Broncos -245

Total

OVER 41.5 (-108)

UNDER 41.5 (-112)

Packers vs. Broncos How to Watch Preseason Week 2

Date: Friday, August 19

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

How to Watch (TV): NFL Network

Packers record: 0-1

Broncos record: 1-0

Packers vs. Broncos Betting Trends

Matt LaFleur is 9-11 straight up and against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Sean Payton is 37-33 straight up and against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Packers vs. Broncos Key Player to Watch

MarShawn Lloyd, RB - Green Bay Packers

MarShawn Lloyd was drafted by the Packers in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he entered the 2024 season with plenty of hype from Packers fans and reporters. Unfortunately, his 2024 season ended after just six carries in Week 1, going down with a season-ending injury. His luck went from bad to worse, suffering another season-ending injury during training camp last year. Now, entering his third year, he's hoping to remain healthy and make an impact on this Packers team. He ran four times for 13 yards in their first preseason game against the Steelers.

Packers vs. Broncos Prediction and Best Bet

I'm not sure why the Broncos are 6-point favorites in this game. Sure, the Broncos won big in their first preseason game and the Packers lost by a significant margin, but with starters taking the field for both teams in this game, I don't think this big of a spread is justified.

I'll take the points with Green Bay in this one.

Pick: Packers +6 (-112) via DraftKings

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