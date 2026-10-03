Packers vs. Buccaneers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Winning With Watson)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking for their first win of the season when they host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay has lost to the Bengals, Browns, and Vikings to open the season, while Green Bay beat the Jets in Week 2 for its lone win.

The Packers are looking for a bounce-back effort after a 35-14 home loss to the Falcons last Thursday night, giving them a few extra days off.

This game has a low total at 38.5, but there are always some player props worth betting.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Packers vs. Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Packers vs. Buccaneers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cade Otton OVER 24.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Christian Watson Anytime Touchdown (+175)

Chase McLaughlin OVER 1.5 Field Goals (+107)

Cade Otton OVER 24.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Cade Otton has been a big part of the Bucs’ passing game so far this season. His 17 targets trail only Emeka Egbuka’s 20 for the season. Otton has caught 11 of those targets for 120 yards, with 26, 38, and 56 receiving yards in his first three games.

The Packers held Kyle Pitts to just five yards last week, but yielded 36 receiving yards to T.J. Hockenson and 22 yards to Josh Oliver against the Vikings.

I don’t necessarily expect Otton to continue his upward trajectory, but 25 receiving yards isn’t too much to ask for.

Christian Watson Anytime Touchdown (+175)

Christian Watson had four touchdowns in 10 games last season and is more than halfway to that total with four scores through three games this year. He’s caught four of the six passing touchdowns thrown by Jordan Love, and he leads the team with six red-zone targets.

The Packers are able to spread the ball around with Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft in the passing game, but it’s largely been Watson finding paydirt thus far. I’ll take these +175 odds for Love to hit one of his favorite targets for six this week.

Chase McLaughlin OVER 1.5 Field Goals (+107)

I know that kicking props aren’t exciting, especially when you’re hoping an offense stalls so you can get a field goal, but sometimes they’re some of the best bets to make.

Chase McLaughlin has made all nine of his field-goal attempts this season. He made two in Week 1, four in Week 2, and three last week against the Vikings.

Tampa Bay has had trouble finding the end zone, and McLaughlin hasn’t had an issue cleaning things up. In fact, he’s made a 50-plus-yarder in all three games this season.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.