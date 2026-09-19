Packers vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2

The Green Bay Packers struggled to close out big leads in the second half of games last season, and that problem has carried into the 2026 campaign, blowing a late lead to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

They'll look to bounce back from that when they take on the New York Jets in Week 2, who are coming off an impressive win against the Tennessee Titans.

You can find the odds and a pick for this game in Ryan Gilbert's betting preview from earlier this week. In this article, I'm going to give you my three best player props for this interconference showdown.

Packers vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Geno Smith Longest Completion OVER 30.5 Yards (-117)

Jordan Love Longest Completion OVER 38.5 Yards (-111)

Chris Brooks Anytime Touchdown (+170)

Geno Smith Longest Completion OVER 30.5 Yards (-117)

In the Week 2 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Geno Smith completing a pass of 31+ yards as my No. 5-ranked prop:

The Jets had a strong opening week offensively. Geno Smith completed four passes of 20+ yards and one pass of 40+ yards. Let's bet on that continuing in Week 2 when they take on a Packers defense that struggled to stop Carson Wentz in their opening game.

Jordan Love Longest Completion OVER 38.5 Yards (-111)

I'm going to bet on both quarterbacks to complete a long pass in this game. No offense in Week 1 completed more deep passes in Week 1 than the Packers, who completed seven passes of 20+ yards and three passes of 40+ yards. If that trend continues, he should have a great chance to complete a pass of 39+ yards in Week 2.

Chris Brooks Anytime Touchdown (+170)

Of the two Packers running backs, it's Chris Brooks who has the longer odds to score a touchdown in this game at +170 compared to MarShawn Lloyd at +140. Despite that being the case, Brooks had the higher snap count in Week 1 at 55.9%. If that continues to be the case in Week 2, he's going to be the running back to bet on to score a touchdown at longer odds.

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