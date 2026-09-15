Packers vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2

The New York Jets open up the home portion of their schedule in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.

The Jets went on the road and got a win in Week 1, taking down the Titans 23-10 to open the season.

It looked like the Packers were en route to a road win in Minnesota after taking a 22-10 lead early in the second half, but the Vikings scored 29 unanswered points for a 39-22 victory.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 2.

Packers vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Packers -4.5 (-108)

Jets +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Packers: -218

Jets: +180

Total

44.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Packers vs. Jets How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Packers record: 0-1

Jets record: 1-0

Packers vs. Jets Betting Trends

The Packers are 3-6-1 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Jets are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The OVER is 7-3 in the Packers' last 10 games.

The OVER is 6-4 in the Jets' last 10 games.

Packers vs. Jets Injury Reports

Packers Injury Report

Warren Brinson – questionable

Brandon Cisse – questionable

Josh Whyle – questionable

Ty’Ron Hopper – questionable

Aaron Banks – questionable

Jets Injury Report

Kene Nwangwu – questionable

Joseph Ossai – questionable

D’Angelo Ponds – questionable

Omar Cooper Jr. – questionable

Minkah Fitzpatrick – questionable

Packers vs. Jets Key Player to Watch

Breece Hall, Running Back, New York Jets

Breece Hall started his season with a bang in Tennessee, rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. He also caught two passes for 16 yards.

The Vikings were able to run for 107 yards on 32 carries against the Packers, with both Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones finding the end zone as well.

Packers vs. Jets Prediction and Pick

The Jets were able to hold the Titans to just 10 points in Week 1, but I don’t see the same happening against this Green Bay offense.

The Packers should be able to move the football against New York, and the Jets have enough weapons to get a few scores themselves. Given Green Bay’s second-half struggles, I could see the Jets working their way back into this game, at least to get it OVER 44.5 points.

Pick: OVER 44.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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