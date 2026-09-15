Packers vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
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The New York Jets open up the home portion of their schedule in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.
The Jets went on the road and got a win in Week 1, taking down the Titans 23-10 to open the season.
It looked like the Packers were en route to a road win in Minnesota after taking a 22-10 lead early in the second half, but the Vikings scored 29 unanswered points for a 39-22 victory.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 2.
Packers vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Packers -4.5 (-108)
- Jets +4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Packers: -218
- Jets: +180
Total
- 44.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Packers vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 20
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Packers record: 0-1
- Jets record: 1-0
Packers vs. Jets Betting Trends
- The Packers are 3-6-1 against the spread in their last 10 games.
- The Jets are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games.
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Packers' last 10 games.
- The OVER is 6-4 in the Jets' last 10 games.
Packers vs. Jets Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- Warren Brinson – questionable
- Brandon Cisse – questionable
- Josh Whyle – questionable
- Ty’Ron Hopper – questionable
- Aaron Banks – questionable
Jets Injury Report
- Kene Nwangwu – questionable
- Joseph Ossai – questionable
- D’Angelo Ponds – questionable
- Omar Cooper Jr. – questionable
- Minkah Fitzpatrick – questionable
Packers vs. Jets Key Player to Watch
- Breece Hall, Running Back, New York Jets
Breece Hall started his season with a bang in Tennessee, rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. He also caught two passes for 16 yards.
The Vikings were able to run for 107 yards on 32 carries against the Packers, with both Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones finding the end zone as well.
Packers vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
The Jets were able to hold the Titans to just 10 points in Week 1, but I don’t see the same happening against this Green Bay offense.
The Packers should be able to move the football against New York, and the Jets have enough weapons to get a few scores themselves. Given Green Bay’s second-half struggles, I could see the Jets working their way back into this game, at least to get it OVER 44.5 points.
Pick: OVER 44.5 (-112)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop