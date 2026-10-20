Packers vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7

The Detroit Lions stumbled out of the gates compared to some people's expectations, but are now fresh off their BYE week and starting to get healthy.

That sets up a big game in the NFC North on Sunday when the Lions host the 4-2 Green Bay Packers, who have now won three straight games.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this divisional matchup.

Packers vs. Lions Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Packers +3 (-110)

Lions -3 (-108)

Moneyline

Packers +140

Lions -165

Total

OVER 53.5 (-110)

UNDER 53.5 (-110)

Packers vs. Lions How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 25

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Venue: Ford Field

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Packers record: 4-2

Lions record: 3-2

Packers vs. Lions Betting Trends

Packers are 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Packers are 3-0 against the spread in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 4-2 in Packers games this season

Lions are 2-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-0 in Lions' games this season

Packers vs. Lions Injury Reports

Packers Injury Report

Micah Parsons, DE - PUP-R

Benjamin St-Juste, CB - Questionable

Brandon Cisse, CB - Questionable

Aaron Banks, G - Questionable

Jonathan Ford, DT - IR

Lions Injury Report

Ben Bartch, G - IR

Devin White, LB - IR

Tom Kennedy, WR - IR

Rock Ya-Sin, CB - Questionable

Cade Mays, C - Questionable

Brian Branch, S - Questionable

Kerby Joseph, S - Out

Packers vs. Lions Key Player to Watch

Brian Branch, S - Detroit Lions

The Lions are set to get two key players back on the field, this week, Cade Mays and Brian Branch.

"Barring anything negatively happening between now and the game, we plan on playing both of those guys." -Coach Campbell on Brian Branch and Cade Mays — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 19, 2026

The 2024 Prop Bowl safety is the best player in the Lions' secondary, a unit that has been torched through their first five games. Him getting back in the lineup will provide the Detroit defense with a much-needed boost as they continue through their season after their BYE. It can't be overstated how key this is for the Lions moving forward.

Packers vs. Lions Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Lions:

We all know how bad the Lions' defense has been this season, but they're getting some reinforcement coming off their BYE week. Their star safety, Brian Branch, is set to make his first start of the season since suffering an injury last year. While he may not be able to completely turn this defense around himself, his boost to their secondary can't be overstated.

All he has to do is help the Lions' defense force even just a few more punts, and if he can do that, Detroit is going to be in great shape. Their offense is one of the best in the league, ranking sixth in EPA per play and fifth in success rate.

I think we're going to see a much-improved Lions team coming out of the BYE.

Pick: Lions -3 (-108) via BetMGM

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