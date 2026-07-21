Padres vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 21

The Atlanta Braves are looking to make it three wins in a row as they continue their series against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

The Braves scratched out a 3-2 victory on just four hits on Monday night to win their fourth game in the last five. Meanwhile, San Diego has now lost three of four since the break.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Braves on Tuesday, July 21.

Padres vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres +1.5 (-168)

Braves -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

Padres +122

Braves -147

Total

9.0 (Over -107/Under -113)

Padres vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Padres: Walker Buehler (5-5, 5.36 ERA)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (4-2, 3.50 ERA)

Walker Buehler only allowed a single run in each of his five starts in June, but he’s been struggling in July. He’s given up 20 ER in 11 IP across three starts this month, and went just two innings against the Blue Jays last time out.

Reynaldo Lopez is also looking to bounce back after a few solid starts. He allowed 3 ER in 13 IP across three starts before yielding four runs in five innings to the Cardinals last time out.

Padres vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 21

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, BravesVision

Padres record: 49-51

Braves record: 58-41

Padres vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Ty France OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-117)

Ty France is red-hot after the All-Star break. He has three straight multi-hit games, and has gone deep in each of his last two contests.

The first baseman is 13 for 28 with eight runs and 10 RBI during an eight-game hitting streak, going OVER 1.5 HRR in each of his last seven contests.

Padres vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Braves have now won two in a row and four of their last five games, with San Diego dropping three of four since the break. The Padres one win was a 19-2 thrashing of the Royals, but they scored just nine runs in their three losses.

Walker Buehler is showing his age in recent starts, allowing nine, seven, and four earned runs in his last three outings. That’s a total of 20 runs in just 11 innings for the righthander.

Reynaldo Lopez has been solid for the Braves, and Atlanta has the best bullpen ERA in the NL at 3.11.

Atlanta is 30-19 at home this season while San Diego is 22-27 on the road. Combine that with how these teams are playing recently, and we should get another Braves victory tonight.

Pick: Braves -147

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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